When people see a Porsche 911, they typically associate it with a high-performance sports car with a timeless design. However, there’s more to the German marque’s most iconic silhouette than just drives on the road and tracks. With the right setup and parts, seasoned shops can turn it into an off-road-worthy machine – just like this modified 1997 911 Carrera.

For some reason, people just love to customize this model to tackle some of the roughest trails out there. Perhaps it’s the strange yet fascinating appeal of a sleek coupe like the donor vehicle in question traversing terrain calling for rugged overlanding platforms such as SUVs, pickup trucks, and side-by-sides.

Nonetheless, Bring a Trailer always has cool rides like this example. Unfortunately, if this safari-style Porsche 911 Carrera is what you dreamed of, it already sold for $122,000 about a week ago. Still, it doesn’t mean we can’t admire the craftsmanship of this build.

According to the listing, the seller is EmergingCollectibles based in Yorba Linda, California. Chassis number P0AA2990VS320610 shows 124k miles on the odometer at the time of sale. Powering this bad boy is a 3.6-liter M64 flat-six mated to a six-speed manual transaxle.

The hardtop ditches the 2+2 seating layout to accommodate a custom roll cage. The Porsche 911 Carrera’s cockpit is outfitted with Recaro Pole Position racing seats upholstered in black leather with houndstooth inserts. It matches the rest of the interior trimmed in black leather.

Sparco six-point harnesses, a Sparco steering wheel, power windows, air conditioning, cruise control and a hydraulic handbrake are just some of the notable features included. The 911 Carrera is kitted out with 16″ Braid rims shod in Yokohama Geolander A/T tires.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer