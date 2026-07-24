Olight adds a piece of the cosmos to its ArkPro Series of flashlights with the brand-new Nebula Violet finish. The stunning silhouette, paired with the high-quality performance, elevates a design that’s sure to attract conversations. It combines powerful illumination with a distinctly creative design.

This flat EDC flashlight draws inspiration from deep-space gas clouds paired with precise metal processing for its distinct hue. It implements a premium dual-pass anodizing technique that fuses dynamic textured violet with deep purple across the aluminum body to create a dual-tone finish.

The result is a premium anodized flashlight with a layered, gradient aesthetic that shifts in tone. Its tone shifts depending on how you hold it and shimmers when hit by the light’s reflection. ArkPro in Nebula Violet features micro-etched patterns on its body that reflect ambient light at different angles.

Beyond the aesthetic appeal, the textured patterns also provide the flashlight with a secure, anti-slip grip, especially when used with gloves or during wet, slippery conditions. As for illumination, this portable torch offers a multi-source core that replaces three separate tools.

ArkPro in Nebula Violet packs high-powered white light, an ultraviolet light, and a green laser into its compact and sleek frame. It blasts an impressive 1500lm of white light that casts a clean, wide beam of up to 205 meters. Moreover, a high-power 1200mW UV light helps with real-world problems. It detects stains in carpets and furniture, helps with authenticating paper currency, inspecting engines, and more.

Additionally, the Class 3R green laser provides sharp, long-distance targeting ideal for pets, highlighting architectural features, and more. ArkPro is USB-C rechargeable and has a magnetic tail for hands-free use. It also charges via Olight’s magnetic charger (MCC).

Images courtesy of Olight