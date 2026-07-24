Olight adds a piece of the cosmos to its ArkPro Series of flashlights with the brand-new Nebula Violet finish. The stunning silhouette, paired with the high-quality performance, elevates a design that’s sure to attract conversations. It combines powerful illumination with a distinctly creative design.

This flat EDC flashlight draws inspiration from deep-space gas clouds paired with precise metal processing for its distinct hue. It implements a premium dual-pass anodizing technique that fuses dynamic textured violet with deep purple across the aluminum body to create a dual-tone finish.

The result is a premium anodized flashlight with a layered, gradient aesthetic that shifts in tone. Its tone shifts depending on how you hold it and shimmers when hit by the light’s reflection. ArkPro in Nebula Violet features micro-etched patterns on its body that reflect ambient light at different angles.

Beyond the aesthetic appeal, the textured patterns also provide the flashlight with a secure, anti-slip grip, especially when used with gloves or during wet, slippery conditions. As for illumination, this portable torch offers a multi-source core that replaces three separate tools. 

ArkPro in Nebula Violet packs high-powered white light, an ultraviolet light, and a green laser into its compact and sleek frame. It blasts an impressive 1500lm of white light that casts a clean, wide beam of up to 205 meters. Moreover, a high-power 1200mW UV light helps with real-world problems. It detects stains in carpets and furniture, helps with authenticating paper currency, inspecting engines, and more.

Additionally, the Class 3R green laser provides sharp, long-distance targeting ideal for pets, highlighting architectural features, and more. ArkPro is USB-C rechargeable and has a magnetic tail for hands-free use. It also charges via Olight’s magnetic charger (MCC).

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Olight Purple ArkPro Flat Flashlight Isometric View with Laser and UV Light for Everyday Carry and Outdoor Useturn_left頑_

Olight Purple ArkPro Flat Flashlight held in hand showing selector dial and textured grip for everyday carry and outdoor use

Olight Purple ArkPro Flashlight Front Close Up view of Dual LED Light Bezel and Laser for Everyday Carry EDC Use

Olight Purple ArkPro Flat Flashlight showing Spotlight, Pure Flood, and UV Light modes with lumen specifications.

Olight Purple ArkPro Flat EDC Flashlight Showing Dual Charging Options with USB-C and Magnetic Charging Ports

Olight Purple ArkPro Flashlight showing selector dial for UV light, pure flood, and spotlight modes with beam details

 

Images courtesy of Olight