As a motoring enthusiast, would you rather keep your vehicle in its stock form or have a shop kit it out to boost performance? Collectors are not likely to mess around with what many consider automotive perfection. On the other hand, those who crave more than what the standard trim can offer might want to check out the TR Alte Prestazioni.

To the untrained eye, this sleek silhouette looks like an original project. However, Ferrari fanatics will immediately recognize that the donor car is a Testarossa. This iconic two-door coupe is hailed by many as a highly sought-after classic. Moreover, most buyers prefer to keep it in its original state.

Nevertheless, Officine Fioravanti has other ideas. Although the TR Alte Prestazioni fits the description of what a restomod should be, what the Swiss group aims for is to push it to the extremes. It’s safe to say their goal is to craft a hypercar that still retains its retro profile.

To achieve this, the team reworks the TR Alte Prestazioni to deliver outstanding power, speed, and handling. Its flat-12 mill welcomes modifications which include a custom exhaust, a tweaked ECU, and a dry sump system to name a few. The mill is paired to a tuned gearbox and outputs about 600 horsepower.

This Testarossa can hit a top speed of 200 mph. The bespoke machine also benefits from a drive mode selector, traction control, Brembo brakes, and a hydraulic steering system. Furthermore, its suspension set integrates Öhlins adjustable shocks to ensure a smooth ride.

The TR Alte Prestazioni receives a cockpit makeover, which features the finest materials. Officine Fioravanti is reportedly building only one example. We can only hope that they have more exciting ventures like it in the near future.

