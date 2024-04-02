For online shopping, everybody has their favorite store. However, reports tell us most end up on Amazon eventually. The sheer number of categories the company caters to virtually makes it a one-stop shop for all your needs. It won’t be long before the platform expands the catalog to include completely unexpected items. Take for example this prefabricated tiny home from Officer Owl.

Long gone are the days when practical individuals dreamt of large houses or properties that span acres. Given the expenses to maintain these types of domiciles, it’s now wonder more people are now interested in modest methods of living.

If renting is not an option, owning a dwelling with modular capabilities seems like the next best thing. To our and everyone else’s surprise, the solution was easily within reach courtesy of the online retail giant. Perhaps other companies similar to Officer Owl will market similar products.

Amazon now makes it possible to add a tiny home to your cart, along with other household items to provide all the necessary creature comforts. Fabricated out of aluminum and steel alloy, Officer Owl presents a modern residence owners can fully set up in 15 minutes.

Some folks can practically approach this as a weekend DIY project to add a detached living space or finally build a vacation home somewhere remote. At a glance, it appears similar to some concepts we featured before that use shipping containers.

However, Officer Owl incorporates hydraulic systems, hinges, mechanical locks, and other components to streamline the process. Once fully deployed, the structure measures 20′ x 20′ x 8.3′ and comes with a fully wired electrical system, plumbing, and LED lighting.

Flame retardant foam wallboards, thermal insulation, and waterproofing ensure your home is ready for occupancy. Officer Owl assures buyers their product is grade 8 earthquake resistant and grade 10 wind resistant. Finally, it is estimated to last up to 25 years or longer with proper care and maintenance.

Images courtesy of Officer Owl