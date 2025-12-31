Automatic or electric treadmills may have more features than manual ones. The latter can encourage intense workouts since it requires more pressure to build momentum. It relies on your movements, strength, and speed to function. It is also easier to use anywhere and at any time, even while at work. Johannes Kettmann, a software developer from Berlin, saw its potential to help remote workers build healthy habits. He stripped down the manual treadmill design to incorporate it into their daily routine, making it beneficial for those constantly at their desks.

It’s a minimalist walking pad with a walking surface area of 17.7″ wide and a weight of 25kg. It has no handrails for easy storage but has built-in wheels for easy handling. It props up against a wall or fits under the bed for storage. At 5.5″ low, it easily fits under a standing desk so you can do a quick exercise in between work, or do both simultaneously.

The Office Walker functions like a manual treadmill. It follows along with your pace and speeds up and stops when you do. The good thing is it’s non-electric and portable enough to bring wherever you want. It also looks aesthetically pleasing with its wood construction featuring soft-touch slats for a comfortable and durable surface that can support a max weight of 150kg (330lbs)

These slats are easily removable for cleaning and replacement. The team plans to introduce more surface textures on the slats in the future, with options including softer cushioning, textured patterns, and massage-style finishes inspired by anti-fatigue mats. The Office Walker also offers a straightforward design process, which makes maintenance and repair a breeze. Simply remove the two bolts and a few screws to separate the walking surface from the frame.

