The Oakywood Dual Dock offers an eco-friendly and sleek way to charge your Apple devices without taking up much space on your desk. It turns your devices into display pieces while plugged in.

It can charge two devices simultaneously in a compact design measuring 18 cm long, 9 cm wide, and 4cm tall. It comes with two USB-A lightning cables at 150cm each, this way providing ample length and flexibility to plug into various charging sources. Likewise, Oakywood uses MFI-certified cables to ensure proper and secure charging. (The charger does not include a network adapter and a wall charger for the two USB ports).

The Oakywood Dual Dock has flexible backrests made from felt-covered steel together with adjustable cable blocking to support in-case charging. Meanwhile, a micro-suction technology ensures the charger stays firmly on your desk or table for one-handed access and control of your devices.

As for its design, this charger boasts an unimposing design that accentuates the spirit of maximum functionality. The brand’s innovative wood shaping technology enables the rendering and enhancing of the wood’s natural grains and make the geometric block look lightweight and compact.

The Oakywood Dual Dock charger feels smooth to the touch and its surface comes with a layer of wax oil for protection that does not clog the wood’s pores. It is available in either American Walnut wood that is durable, long lasting, and damage resistant with a unique, rich chocolate tone that’s complemented by a clear wood grain. It is also available in Poland-sourced Oak wood that’s also sturdy, damage resistant, and exceptionally durable. It has a distinctive heaviness that’s offset by its light color and prominent wood grain.

