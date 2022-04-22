In 2020, we had the privilege to feature Nordgreen and its unique approach to watchmaking. As the saying goes, “less is more” and the Danish company excels in understated aesthetics. Aside from their minimalist style, another aspect they focus on is sustainable manufacturing. To illustrate how the brand makes it possible is the release of their latest model – the Guardian.

General awareness is at an all-time high these days as leading experts encourage people to curb emissions and unnecessary waste. As such, Nordgreen is doing its part by crafting a classy yet robust timepiece that’s in it for the long haul. This means their new flagship will last almost a lifetime with proper care and maintenance.

Furthermore, its construction mostly uses recycled materials to further minimize pollution. Nordgreen even went as far as to conduct an extensive study to find out what is best to use for each component. The parts should also be cohesive to the overall design and the choices were narrowed down to what suited the Guardian’s requirements.

Research And Material Characteristics

When we said earlier that Nordgreen was committed to building their timekeeping instrument to be as eco-friendly as possible, they were dead serious. In fact, they even published a white paper on the entire process, which is extraordinarily detailed. To give you an idea, their scientific analysis included materials of three types: natural, thermoplastics, and metals.

Among those listed are azobe wood, bamboo, polycarbonate, ABS, recycled ocean plastics, 6061 T6 aluminum, SS316LN, SS304L, SS904L, and grade 2 titanium. An extra study was likewise conducted into the energy consumption and CO2 footprint during fabrication.

Then, the baseline lifetime of each item was considered as well. These were all repeated for the case, dial, and bracelet. When the results came back, the team decided to go with a mix of the most durable and premium options available.

However, their work was not yet over as the project quickly proceeded to the next phase. This led to the final appearance and mechanical nuances that gives the Guardian its distinct profile to stand out among Nordgreen’s growing lineup.

Getting To Know The watch

We gave you an insight into the watch’s journey from the drawing table to the actual product. Now, let’s dive a little deeper into what makes the Guardian an exceptional accessory for the discerning buyer. First off, its silhouette was penned by renowned Danish designer Jakob Wagner. He manages to pull off a striking contemporary look that would remain timeless for years to come.

Nordgreen goes on to describe it as “more than a watch. It’s a movement. A state of mind. It’s a symbol not just of caring about the environment and humanity, but of having the strength of mind and strength of character to actively help.” Meanwhile, it states the Guardian is engineered to stay functional for up to 100 years. That’s a bold claim indeed but seeing the amount of effort that went into its development, we think it’s possible.

Up Close With The Guardian

They’re using 85% recycled 316L stainless steel for the case, caseback, bezel, crown, bracelet, and closure system. These sport a stylish satin finish save for the polished rear cover with engraved details. Buyers can choose from two sizes: 36 mm and 40 mm, which is great since people have varying wrist sizes.

A flat sapphire crystal provides high visibility and top-notch protection from scratches. Nordgreen then goes for a brass dial painted in white with a three-tier motif. The chapter ring on the flange features a debossed minute track, while the rounded baton hour markers are in gray.

Moving to the center, we have a polished titanium “vision ring” which forms a perimeter around the three-hand complication of the Guardian. Another fascinating detail is the at the tip of the second hand which shows a pointer in the shape of a circle with a cutout. This hole lines up with the indices as it travels across the dial.

These are simple yet cool artistic additions that enhance its sophisticated appeal. Just below 12 o’clock is the company emblem, followed by the branding script and “Copenhagen” right under it. Taking into consideration the chances of accidental impacts on the crown, the right flank of the caseband has crown guards in place.

On top of the crown is a polished ring with the Nordgreen leaf badge. Small embellishments like it elevate the craftsmanship of the Guardian and we love it. Beating inside is a reliable Miyota Caliber 9039, 24-jewel, self-winding movement with a 42-hour power reserve. Finally, the watchmaker pairs it with an H-link bracelet that uses a butterfly clasp to lock.

Specs Case Size: 36 mm/40 mm

Case Material: 85% Recycled 316L Stainless Steel

Bezel Material: 85% Recycled 316L Stainless Steel

Crystal: Sapphire

Caseback Material: 85% Recycled 316L Stainless Steel

Crown Material: 85% Recycled 316L Stainless Steel

Crown Guard: Yes

Dial Material: Brass With White Paint

Movement: Miyota Caliber 9039/Self-Winding/42-hour Power Reserve

Bracelet Material: 85% Recycled 316L Stainless Steel

Bracelet Style: H-Links

Closure System: Butterfly Clasp

Our Take On The Guardian

Nordgreen’s dedication to sustainability is remarkable and extends beyond the watch itself. Its supply chain and logistics partners undergo a careful selection process to determine which ones provide the best customer satisfaction with the least impact on the environment. Moreover, the Guardian ships in a special box fabricated from third-generation recycled PLA filaments, supplied by the Lost Boys Lab in Sweden.

Whenever somebody orders one, that’s the only time they 3D-print the containers to avoid over-production. Even the shipping boxes are made out of FSC-certified cardboard paper, which originates from forests that are managed responsibly. Therefore, we can confidently say that Nordgreen’s Guardian is a must-have for those who support green initiatives. It is a modest yet magnificent showpiece of Scandinavian mechanical artistry.

