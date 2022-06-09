Let’s face it! When some of us shop for new appliances, devices, and gadgets, we also take visual presentation into account. You’ve all heard the saying “form follows function” by architect Louis H. Sullivan. However, some manufacturers choose to focus on both at the same time. Just like the Nomvdic X300, what we have here is craftsmanship at its finest.

Although most modern products from reputable brands normally ship with sleek aesthetics, most opt for a modern or futuristic vibe. What we like about the X300 are Nomvdic’s artistic embellishments. You can easily mistake it for a vintage transistor radio except that it does not look as weathered.

Moreover, this is a smart portable speaker and projector. It may not be the first one out there, but the X300 might be the most stylish. It measures 10.24″ x 4.73″ x 6.7″ and weighs 6.6 lbs. An integrated leather handle makes it even easier to take with you anywhere.

The 2-in-1 device packs a 10,000 mAh battery for up to 6 hours of music playback and about 3 hours for video. Nomvdic uses top-notch materials such as metal and leather to give it a premium feel and look. Speakers by Harman Kardon generate immersive acoustics perfect for tunes and movies.

Project up to 100” images on any flat surface. Even when it’s at an angle, the horizontal and vertical keystone with four-corner adjustments lets you view the perfect picture. Native resolution is 1920 x 1080, while the LED lamp is rated at 30,000 hours.

Control knobs on top channel old-school analog design of older electronics. For connectivity, the Nomvdic X300 has an HDMI port, USB-C, USB-A, 3.5 mm input, 3.5mm output, a microSD slot, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

