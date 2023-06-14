Thanks to technological innovations, devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and practically any gadget with an integrated display can become a multimedia platform. Unfortunately, problems arise when there is more than one person who wants to join in on the fun. To ensure that everybody can enjoy movies, music, and games on the go, you’ll need something handy like the R150 from NOMVDIC.

Most of you can already guess what this product brings to the table at first glance. If you want a cinematic vibe, a smart portable LED projector like the R150 should fit the bill. Don’t let the size tell you otherwise, as this compact all-in-one entertainment hub promises an immersive experience whenever and wherever. In other words, this is an excellent option for digital nomads out there.

Ordering The R150 And Unboxing Details

No need to head to your nearest electronics store as NOMVDIC makes it easy to shop for the smart portable LED projector. Buyers can check out the official website to learn more about the R150, or head directly to their Amazon store to purchase the device. That’s all there is to it and once you’ve checked out and paid, all that’s left is to wait for your package to arrive.

It comes in a stylish white/black box with the product image and other information printed. Pop the lid open and what immediately greets you is a black carrying case with a zipper closure system and the NOMVDIC branding printed in white. Moreover, the interior is lined with foam to keep the projector and its accessories firmly in place during transport. You’re assured that everything is in pristine condition.

Design

Firstly, the fact that the R150 ships with an official carrying case is already awesome value. Rival brands typically sell these separately, which means NOMVDIC already has a leg up on the competition in terms of consumer satisfaction. We like the fact that there is a dedicated handle to make it more convenient to take with you anywhere.

Open the case and you’ll see precision molded slots which can hold the R150, the included remote, and more. Cosmetically, this sports a modern design unlike NOMVDIC’s previous model – the X300. Although we love the vintage aesthetic of the former, the sleek housing makes this latest offering equally attractive.

As for the projector itself, we have a cylindrical form factor with a metallic purple ring. The longer section holds the lens, a knurled focus wheel, LED battery indicators, a pause/play button, and a plus/minus button. Meanwhile, a flap on the edge covers various ports and a physical power switch.

Among these are a 3.5 mm audio out, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, and a DC In. A USB-C to USB-C cable and a power supply with a barrel plug connector. Keep in mind that the USB-C port can also be used to charge the R150, but there are some settings that need to be tweaked to activate the feature.

The shorter end of the projector doubles as its base with a flat rubber bumper to keep it steady on any flat surface. While you can technically mount the R150 on a tripod via the standard 1/4-20 UNC screw, it is optional. NOMVDIC engineered this to be a standalone unit and it delivers on that aspect.

Features And Technical Specifications

With a gentle twist, users can make accurate adjustments to the angle of the lens. A rubber ring keeps it level with the base as it rotates up to 90 degrees. There also seems to be an internal ratcheting system in place to hold the cylinder in place securely during use. This nifty capability allows us to aim it at any flat surface like a wall or ceiling. Furthermore, it supports auto keystone correction to get that perfect picture.

Those who want full control over the viewing experience can also manually toggle these if needed. In the menu, there are also options to assign the placement of the projector. It can be positioned behind the screen, in front and on a table, mounted on the ceiling in front of the screen, and mounted on the ceiling behind the screen.

The R150 can output a picture size anywhere between 24 inches to 100 inches depending on its distance from the viewing surface. It boasts a brightness of around 360 LED lumens, which looks great in a dark room. Make sure to keep ambient light to a minimum for the best results. As for the native resolution, NOMVDIC lists it at 854 x 480.

Another thing that makes it a versatile entertainment device is its ability to function as a dedicated Bluetooth speaker. It’s packing drivers with Harman Kardon enhancement for superior acoustic reproduction. Play music, listen to your favorite podcasts, and enjoy awesome audio when you watch movies or play games.

With the HDMI port, users can hook up their favorite consoles for larger-than-life gaming. The R150 is powered by a 4,800 mAh battery. According to NOMVDIC, a full charge is enough to last up to 1.5 hours on average. In Eco mode, it goes up to 2.2 hours, while Battery Saving extends it to four hours. For audio playback, it will remain operational for up to seven hours.

The smart portable LED projector measures 173 mm x 80 mm x 81.5 mm and weighs only 720 grams. With its Wi-Fi connectivity, the R150 can play videos directly from the internet. The interface is simple enough to navigate and even includes an app store with support for various streaming services.

Our Takeaway

It’s clear that NOMVDIC has what it takes to come up with cool designs for its projectors. The R150 shows us their distinct take on a contemporary smart projector. It is intuitive enough to use and can even be controlled via your smartphone with the companion app. We also like that it is compatible with AirPlay on iOS devices and screen mirroring on Android.

When there’s no power outlet nearby, not to worry because all you need is a power bank to keep it juiced up. This combination of outstanding features makes the R150 a wonderful device to have on hand for unplanned viewing sessions. We believe it also makes a perfect gift for tech-savvy loved ones and friends who crave an on-the-go cinematic experience. NOMVDIC has another winner on its hands.

