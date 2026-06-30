Nomad has released a new colorway for its Stand One charging hub for the iPhone and AirPods. The limited-edition Stellar Orange finish adds a pop of color to your work desk or nightstand with its bright hue reminiscent of sunsets. The color makes a great match for Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max Cosmic Orange colorway.

This finish retains the same features as the previously released standard Black and Silver, which offer dual-charging capability. It delivers Qi2.2 and Qi2 charging technology that can power devices simultaneously. They both offer up to 25W of charging for MagSafe and Qi devices, and those without magnets via the rear 5W charging spot.

The Stand One in Stellar Orange delivers up to 3x the charging power of standard wireless chargers. The 25W Qi2 puck fast charges iPhone and Android phones, while the rear Qi charging pad powers your AirPods. Unlike standard charging hubs, it’s made from premium materials in metal and glass. Yet, it remains lightweight at over a pound (575g).

Its durable, sturdy frame makes it stay firmly in place during grab-and-go situations. It’s unlikely to topple over and drop to the floor when you pick up your phone in a hurry. Moreover, strong magnets securely hold your phone in place during charging, with a perfect 21º viewing angle.

The Stand One in Stellar Orange finish also allows both horizontal and vertical orientations, ideal for video calls, streaming, and Apple’s StandBy mode. This charging hub delivers both efficient functionality and stunning aesthetics. It plugs into an AC socket via a 40W USB-C power adapter.

Images courtesy of Nomad Goods