With e-bikes surging in popularity these days, things are heating up with manufacturers throwing every feature available. This is beneficial for potential buyers who are finally ready to pick their ride. We stumbled upon a fascinating example dubbed the Mega – a full-suspension fat eMTB. This bad boy seems like a great platform if you want to explore more than just the urban jungle.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, keep in mind that this model is currently in the crowdfunding stage. Nevertheless, as of this writing, it’s already at 616% of its $30,000 flexible goal with 41 backers. If you’re also interested in supporting this project, there are six days left before the Indiegogo campaign ends. The manufacturer claims it is a “game-changer” and the specs seem to back it up.

“Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or just starting out, the Mega is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to take their ride to the next level,” writes Nireeka. At the core of this eMTB is a lightweight carbon fiber frame which tips the scales at only 4.41 lbs. The geometric outline of the chassis adds a futuristic element to its overall design.

To ensure that it’s ready for dynamic shifts in terrain, Nireeka equips the two-wheeler with a full suspension setup. The front and rear units boast up to 140 mm of travel to effortlessly shrug off bumps and vibrations. When it begins to feel tough, you can always count on the 1,500W Bafang electric motor to get you out of a tight spot. It can output up to 147.51 lb-ft of torque.

Nireeka claims the Mega can hit a top speed of 38 mph to deliver adrenaline-pumping thrills. Powering its electrical systems is an 840 Wh battery which slots into the beefy downtube and locks into place with a dedicated key. A full charge hints at an approximate range of 52 miles. Finally, the eMTB sports knobby 26” x 4” Maxxis tires.

Images courtesy of Nireeka