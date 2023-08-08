Cover more miles with the Nike InfinityRN 4 running shoes, designed for smoother runs thanks to its super high supportive cushioning. This is a brand-new take on a familiar favorite made with the brand’s all-new Nike ReactX foam that offers 13% more energy return compared to Nike React foam.

The more cushioning you get underfoot, the softer and more comfortable the running experience. Cushioning helps lessen or soften the impact as your feet hit the ground. The Nike ReactX foam gives an incredibly smooth feeling, helping you push your limits. What’s more, unlike the Nike React foam, the ReactX is sustainable as it reduces the carbon footprint of the midsole by at least 43%.

Moreover, the Nike InfinityRN 4 features curved waffle outsoles that provide durable traction and help your feet rock smoothly from heel to toe and through your stride to your footstrike. This makes every stride feel more natural and adds more efficiency to your run.

Enhancing the support are the uppers, made with Nike Running’s best-fitting Flyknit upper, which offers breathability, comfort, and elastic secure support. These running shoes also feature a wider toe box for more wiggle room and help make your feet feel stable and secure. The toe also has a water-repellant liner to help keep your feet dry.

The combination of high cushioning and secure upper support helps keep you fresh and bouncy on the tracks or as you tackle uneven paths. The Nike InfinityRN 4 also features a vibrantly bold and asymmetrical silhouette for a pop of color and playfulness. For this design, Nike also allows customization so you can choose your own colors.

