With the growing number of awesome takes on the Dunk Low and Dunk High, Nike shares what it has in store for fans of the Dunk Mid. Earlier this month, they were teasing several silhouettes dropping around spring in 2023. What caught our eye was the “Pale Ivory” colorway. It seems are more to follow like this “Off Noir” version.

The sneakers are typically presented with the upper crafted out of leather. However, the American sports apparel group regularly shifts to other materials to shake up the scene. Sneakerheads who find the combination of hues on the Pale Ivory variant too vibrant might want to check out this darker take on the Dunk Mid.

From what we can tell, Nike still uses canvas for the construction of the Off Noir. We like how the weave pattern and distinctive texture of the textile give off a muted profile. Still, the contrasting stitching is just enough to define the panels that make up its design.

Next up is the silver Swoosh logos on the quarters, which wrap around the heel. Flat shoelaces in black line the tongue which flaunts the Nike signature over the emblem in white on the tag. A view from the top also reveals the plush collar lining and the black footbed which mirrors the details on the tongue tag.

As we shift to the rear of the Dunk Mid Off Noir, there are black leather heel tabs with a Nike brand embroidery. Finally, there are the white midsoles over black outsoles to match the overall theme. Nike says it will hit store shelves and online outlets next year and retail for $115 a pair.

Images courtesy of Nike