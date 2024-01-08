To stay competitive in an ever-growing market, companies need to constantly innovate their products. It is generally associated with the tech industry but also applies to other products such as sports apparel and accessories. A fascinating example would be Nike’s Alphafly 3 and its outstanding durability geared for runners of all skill levels.

When it comes to footwear, comfort is a must and every brand has its signature formula. Overall, it all boils down to the user who determines if the fit and flexibility are to their liking. Nevertheless, there are a few labels that stand out in the running scene. As such, Nike focused their development elsewhere.

Several factors contribute to the eventual wear and tear of shoes. Body weight, type of terrain, and the intensity of the activity are just a few that can take their toll on your kicks. Marathons are considered the ultimate test as these races not only push athletes to their absolute limit but also the gear they have on.

Publicity surrounding the Alphafly 3 blew up when Kelvin Kiptum clinched victory over everyone else who participated in the annual Chicago Marathon last year. Furthermore, he reportedly set a new world record at two hours and 35 seconds, which is 34 seconds faster than the previous time.

The 23-year-old accomplished the feat on October 28, 2023, with prototypes of the running shoes on his feet. Product senior designer Bret Schoolmeester claims the Alphafly 3 will remain in peak performance condition for up to 250 miles. Here’s what the press release detailed!

According to Nike, “The engine of the Alphafly remains the same — a triple threat of Air Zoom units, a carbon Flyplate and ZoomX foam — but the recipe for the overall system has been tuned to optimize and improve the overall benefit to the athlete.” The Alphafly 3 should be available now in the “Prototype” colorway.

Images courtesy of Nike