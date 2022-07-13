As it stands right now, climate change is a real threat that we need to address as soon as possible. Studies show that if we fail to reduce or stop CO2 emissions soon, future generations will face devastating consequences. Aside from carmakers, sports apparel companies like Nike are pushing for sustainability as well. The Air Max Terrascape 97 embodies that approach fashionably.

In the last couple of years, we make it a point to feature cool eco-friendly kicks for the discerning buyer. There’s Adidas and its partnership with Parley for the Oceans. Meanwhile, Reebok, Allbirds, Converse, and others also introduce proprietary methods and materials to reduce waste.

Nike is not one to just stand on the sidelines. Hence, it also pushes for cutting-edge processes that will have minimal impact on the environment. Thus 20% of the material that goes into this silhouette is from recycled sources. It’s great to see huge names in the sneaker business do their part to save the planet.

The Air Max Terrascape 97 now comes with a new Magic Ember colorway. Those who prefer a hint of vibrancy over darker tones will like what they see. Nike notes that it sports a chromatic combo of Black, Hyper Royal, Ironstone and Magic Ember.

This Air Max Terrascape 97 flaunts an upper that uses a mix of mesh, leather, fabric, and rubber. The Swoosh logo in orange lines each lateral heel section. There’s stylized Nike branding on pill-shaped tongue tags along with a yellow pull tab. Meanwhile, the heel pull tabs have the Terrascape script.

A quick peek inside shows insoles with speckled patterns. It uses a Grind and Air midsoles with rugged rubber outsoles. The Air Max Terrascape 97 Magic Ember retails for $185.

Images courtesy of Nike