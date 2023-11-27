We hope our recent barrage of trail-ready shoes helped you choose the ideal silhouette for your autumn adventures. If not, there are still more on the way and it is likely one of these will be more up your alley. For example, we have the Nike Air Max Flyknit Venture — a cool silhouette that combines both sporty and rugged outlines.

Overall, the silhouette tells us this bad boy will take you wherever you need to go yet remain fashionable enough when you’re still within urban locations. Its dark hues enhance its bold appeal and keep dirt or mud barely visible after a trek. Internally, Nike flags the colorway as Black/Cacao Wow/Velvet Brown. Even at a glance, we can already guess it’s built for comfort and performance.

The Air Max Flyknit Venture flaunts its namesake as the primary material of the upper. The layers are formed from the same fabric but enhanced by contrasting stitches to give off a layered design. Additional textures are also on the collar via the padded diamond patterns that wrap around the heel.

In addition to the snug sock-like feel of the upper, Nike ensures the Air Max Flyknit Venture stays firmly wrapped around your feet with its network of lace loops. Round laces thread through these anchor points to secure the sneakers so they don’t slip off even with extreme movements across rugged terrain.

For added protection, it comes with tough oversized midsoles which extend upward to wrap around the toecap and midfoot. The Swoosh logo adorns the latter and also appears on the tongue and heel. Pull tabs are applied to key sections of the shoes to provide leverage when you slip them on or off.

Nike Air units are integrated within the chunky midsoles near the heel, while speckled rubber outsoles handle traction over various surfaces. Unfortunately, Nike won’t be dropping these in time for 2023 as the Air Max Flyknit Venture is heading for a 2024 release around spring.

Images courtesy of Nike