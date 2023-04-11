Prepare to tackle countless outdoor activities with Nike’s ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low. The new release takes after the ACG Mountain Fly Low silhouette, which arrived in a bright “Flash Crimson” and muted “Brown Basalt” colorways. This second iteration only has very few significant differences from its predecessor although there are notable ones too.

These include the lack of a lower heel tab and a revised lace system. The previous version features gridded ripstop materials on the upper. Whereas the new design does away with the highly-technical elements. The upper is a breathable mesh for comfort all day long. Likewise, it reverts to a non-wide setup using a lace toggle mechanism to make adjusting the tightness as easy as possible.

Moreover, Nike’s ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low features a recentered asymmetrical toe with a reinforced, elongated toe cap for protection with every step. This design also replaced the bootie construction using a semi-gusseted tongue to keep pesky debris and dirt at bay. Meanwhile, a slightly lowered ankle height with thicker rubber sidewalls ensures stability and added protection.

This revitalized version also boasts bold ACG branding on the side panels and features a React foam cushioning in the midsole as opposed to the original’s REACT + FLYPLATE cushioning system. The large bike tire-inspired lugs on the outsole that extend into the side toes deliver all the traction you need to keep you rooted to the ground no matter the adventure.

Expect Nike’s ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low to be available in different colorways, with the “Laser Orange” arriving on April 14 and the Neutral Olive/Mountain Grape silhouette on April 19. Get them at the official Nike website for $150 each.

Images courtesy of Nike