Since some of our readers are eager to hit the trails this season, we want to share some of the latest footwear to make the experience fun, comfortable, and safe. So far, we’ve recommended slick silhouettes from the likes of Lems, Vans, and Adidas, which means it’s time to see what Nike has for us. If you prefer something other than a boot, the ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low seems like a good pick.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sports apparel manufacturer caters to the needs of adventurers with its wide selection of gear under the All Conditions Gear (ACG) line. No need to sacrifice urban-ready style when you slip on these durable shoes which come in five colorways ranging from understated to vibrant shades.

Choose from Gridiron/Summit White/Summit White/Black, Gridiron/Summit White/Summit White/Black, Neutral Olive/Action Grape/Light Orewood Brown/Gridiron, Laser Orange/Laser Orange/Light Orewood Brown/Light Orewood Brown, Light Iron Ore/Flat Pewter/Light Iron Ore/Black. Of course, our favorite among the bunch is the tonal black, which is by far the easiest to pair with almost any outfit.

Given how finicky the weather is when outdoors, the ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low is engineered to provide peak protection against the elements. We have mixed material upper reinforced with rubber on key sections to withstand abrasions. Nike did not list the specifics, but we do know the synthetic fabrics are breathable, waterproof, and windproof.

A semi-gusseted tongue keeps debris away from the ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low’s interior, while a lace toggle helps users make adjustments with ease. Support and cushioning is provided by the foam midsole with a lightweight plate which extends from the heel to the ball of your foot. Finally, reliable traction and grip come from the rugged “crag-ready” outsole inspired by mountain bike tires.

Images courtesy of Nike