If you plan to set up a home gym but don’t have enough space, then your best options are adjustable weights and compact fitness machines. The Nice C Adjustable Dumbbell Barbell is perfect for small spaces and it provides versatility.

It comes in a set that includes a connecting bar and weights to transform a barbell into dumbbells. The weight plates are also adjustable and customizable so you can adjust to your desired setting. This set is an all-in-one package for whole body workout so you don’t have to settle for buying multiple pieces of equipment.

The Nice C Adjustable Dumbbell Barbell comes with eight weight plates: four 2.2 lb. plates and four 2.8 lb. plates. Each dumbbell weighs 0.6 lbs. which is also the lowest you can adjust to for each dumbbell without the plates attached. The highest with the plates included is 11 lbs. and you can adjust weights in 2.2 lb or 2.8 lb increments. As for the barbell rod, it weighs 0.5 lbs and can be adjusted from 1.1 lbs to 22 lbs.

The set lets you perform various workout routines for the upper and lower body, the core, and more. It helps in toning and strengthening muscles and ]losing weight. When it comes to this exercise equipment, you don’t have to worry about safety. It has a Neoprene slip-resistant handle and comes with a curve-shaped handlebar for comfort and ease in movements. You don’t have to worry about accidents while working out. The Nice C Adjustable Dumbbell Barbell is guaranteed made only from high-quality materials and backed with a 30-day warranty.

Images courtesy of Nice C