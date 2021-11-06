Netflix has a lot in store for November to keep you up for nights on end binge-watching your favorite shows or catching up on those missed old movie classics. With the pandemic, you may want to think twice about heading to the movie theaters to keep you entertained during the weekends. Moreover, with the cold months upon us, it is far better to spend the day in the warm comforts of our home, all bundled in a cozy blanket and prepped for a marathon on every new TV show and movie coming in November 2021 that your eyes tire out you can barely keep them open.

But with the exciting new titles coming to Netflix in November 2021, we bet you the pizza and beer are going to end up as mere table attractions. The streaming giant has a lot to offer for the next 30 days to keep you up all day and all night. Forget hitting the mall in the cold when you can easily spend quality time with friends and family dissecting crime scenes, mulling over-complicated storylines, comforting each other amid hours-long of drama and tear-jerking moments, and pacifying angry outbursts from revolting scenes.

Suffice to say, Netflix can bring about all sorts of emotions with its host of shows, movies, documentaries, and more. November welcomes the return of Tiger King for one and Idris Elba fans out there rejoice! His recent film The Harder They Fall is available to stream on TV just days after its release on Oct. 22.

Of course, there are also original Netflix series and movies and new seasons of fan-favorite shows from animation, fiction, to reality TV including the fifth season of Big Mouth, new episodes of reality TV Selling Sunsets, new thrilling episodes for crime drama Narcos, and more. Nov. 19 alone has plenty of new movies and shows including the heavily anticipated live-action adaptation of the classic Japanese anime Cowboy Bebop and a promising new South Korean series that dabbles on the supernatural (can rival Squid Game?) called Hellbound. Titles aside, we have also provided a brief story overview of the popular series coming to the streaming giant in this spooky month, so read on below so you can start bookmarking your favorites. So, without further ado, let’s get the list rolling so you can mark your calendar for every new TV show and movie coming to Netflix in November 2021.

Below are nine of the anticipated shows coming to Netflix in November 2021. We’re going to start off with Season 2 of Tiger King, because why not? It swept American media amid the pandemic because of its central character: Joe Exotic. So read on below for more details.

1 Tiger King: Season 2 (Nov. 17) Editors Rating

star

star

star

Joe Exotic will be missed in this second installment of the docuseries. Understandably so since he is serving a 22-year-long prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot on his rival, Big Cat Rescue's Carole Baskin. But he will have a cameo (in a sense) as his phone call interviews from prison will be sprinkled throughout the eight-episode series. His husband Dillon Passage hinted that Season 2 is going to be interesting because it will share a bit of Joe's arrest and events that happened afterward. Meanwhile, Baskins is unlikely to return after she called it "absolutely ridiculous" to have to clean the air on TV after Exotic obviously betrayed her. But the season will follow the outcome of her mission to take ownership of G.W. Zoo. Other things to watch out for in Tiger King: Season 2 include Exotic's former partner, Jeff Lowe, as he takes over his zoo after his arrest. Then there are the supporters campaigning for his pardon from former U.S. President Donald Trump and the investigation into the disappearance of Baskin's ex-husband Don Lewis. Directors: Rebecca Chaiklin, Eric Goode—Cast: Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson— Run Time: 5h 58m 2 Cowboy Bebop (Nov. 19) Editors Rating

star

star

star

This live adaptation of the cult classic of the same name is set in the year 2071 where Earth is practically uninhabitable, and mankind lives in space. The story follows bounty hunters called "cowboys" as they go on dangerous missions to hunt down convicts for a good price aboard a ship called Bebop. Easygoing Spike Spiegel (John Cho) and his best friend Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) team up with a few interesting characters including a computer whiz kid, the femme fatale Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), and a genetically engineered Corgi named Henry. Expect a wild ride in this ten-episode series based on Hajime Yatate's neo-noir space western classic which initially aired on Japanese TV in the '90s before it debuted on America's Adult Swim channel in 2001. Directors: Alex Garcia Lopez, Michael Katleman— Screenplay: Hajime Yatate, Christopher L. Yost, Alexandra E. Hartman— Cast: John Cho, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine, Mustafa Shakir, Alex Hassell, Molly Moriarty, Lucy Currey, Blessing Mokgohloa, John Noble— Run Time: 10h 3 Big Mouth: Season 5 (Nov. 5) Editors Rating

star

star

star

What makes this animated show endearing is its relatable stories. It tackles adolescence and those prepubescent years with a sense of humor, albeit with some gross and nasty parts. You never know just what to expect but in Season 5, expect love to be the driving force in the story as Nick (Nick Kroll) and Jessi (Jessi Glaser) get the romance going following a visit from the Love Bugs (Pamela Adlon and Brandon Kyle Goodman). Creators: Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett— Screenplay: Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll— Cast: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Glaser, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Pamela Adlon, Kyle Goodman, Maya Rudolph, Andrew Rannells— Run Time: 30m 4 F is for Family: Season 5 (Nov. 25) Editors Rating

star

star

star

A look at the working-class family life in the 1970s that follows the Murphy family as they go through challenges, both mentally and physically. This series is filled with coarse humor as it tells the growth of every character. You have a father working tirelessly for his family in a job he hates and a mother trying to live up to society's expectations of what a wife and a parent is supposed to be. Then there are the four kids, each going through their own problems growing up. This is basically a show about family dynamics and riddled with expletives, and themes on sex and drugs. It's an underrated show that deserved its final outing with Season 5. Creators: Bill Burr, Michael Price— Screenplay: Bill Burr, Michael Price— Cast: Bill Burr, Justin Long, Laura Dern, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart, Mo Collins, Phil Hendrie, Joe Buck— Run Time: 30m 5 True Story (Nov. 24) Editors Rating

star

star

star

Comedian Kevin Hart steps outside of his norm in this dramatic miniseries in which he plays Kid, a fictional version of himself. What initially begins as a simple visit to his hometown of Philadelphia turns into a matter of life and death experience after his older brother Carlton (Wesley Snipes) gets him into trouble. Kid is someone capable of killing somebody to protect everything he's built. Hart serves as executive producer alongside Eric Newman, Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner. "When life throws certain obstacles and challenges at you, sometimes you don't even know what you're capable of. And that was the biggest thing, we wanted to put our character in a situation where he could ultimately shock himself and truly step outside of his norm to become a person that he never had no idea that he could ever be," Hart said of the series which he described as a "thriller." Creators: Eric Newman— Cast: Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes, Theo Rossi, Abbey Paige, William Catlett, Michael James Bell, Billy Zane, Avery Kidd Waddell— Run Time: 7h 6 Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 (Nov. 5) Editors Rating

star

star

star

The third and final season of Narcos: Mexico paves way for the emerging bosses from Sinaloa, Tijuana, and Juárez cartels to take over after Season 2 saw Felix Gallardo behind bars. The story will continue with the existing timeline, set in the "90s when the globalization of the drug business ignites." It will explore the war that erupts after Gallardo's arrest and "newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence." There will be conflict as these new generations of Mexican kingpins try to outdo each other. Creators: Carlo Bernard— Cast: Scoot McNairy, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Jose Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Alberto Guerra, Luisa Rubino, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Alejandra Edda, Gorka Lasaosa, Manuel Masalva— Run Time: 50m 7 Gentefied: Season 2 (Nov. 10) Editors Rating

star

star

star

Season 2 of this highly acclaimed Latinx dramedy picks up its story after Erik Morales and Lidia welcome a daughter, Delfina. Pops has been arrested for an outstanding warrant and his truck has been impounded. The upcoming season will follow Erik and his cousins Chris and Karrie as they try to navigate the challenges that come as they strive to achieve the American dream. They must find a way to keep Pops in the country, deal with new love, babies, estranged fathers, and the possibility of losing the family-owned taco shop Mama Fina's. Creators: Marvin Lemus, Linda Yvette Chávez— Cast: JJ Soria, Annie Gonzalez, Joaquin Cosio, Carlos Santos, Julissa Calderon, Karrie Martin Lachney, Melinna Bobadilla, Manuel Uriza, Ivana Rojas, Clarissa Thibeaux— Run Time: 30m 8 Hellbound: Season 1 (Nov. 19) Editors Rating

star

star

star

Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho returns with this six-episode occult-themed series that deals with people's morality and the ghouls that threaten their spiritual existence. It premiered to great reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival and is bound to become another hit for fans of the South Korean horror series Sweet Home and zombie flick Alive. Otherworldly beings deliver grim messages about when people die and a death angel kills them on their death date. They also condemn people and take them to hell. Chaos eventually ensues as people start to panic. Amid the mayhem, a cult called The New Truth led by Jeong Jin-soo (Yoo Ah-In) rises but its suspicious nature has others wondering of its involvement in mysterious events. Director: Sang-ho Yeon— Screenplay: Kyu-Seok Choi, Sang-ho Yeon— Cast: Yoo Ah-In, Jeong Min Park, Chase Yi, Kim Hyun-joo, Jin-ah Won, Do-yoon Kim, Ryu Kyung-Soo, Ik-joon Yang— Run Time: 2h 30m 9 Undercover: Season 3 (Nov. 21) Editors Rating

star

star

star

This Belgian-Dutch TV series was well-received globally and even became one of Netflix's most popular foreign shows. It follows undercover Belgian police Bob Lemmas and Dutch cop Kim De Rooij as they infiltrate criminal businesses especially those in the drugs and arms trade. In Season 3, Bob faces a possible prison sentence, but Patrick Diericks makes a tempting offer about his court case in exchange for going undercover again to unmask the mole behind Serkan's gang. He takes on the offer to get his life back on the rails but is not prepared to encounter Ferry. Ferry is out of jail but unable to return to his position at the top of the XTC-world as a new, stronger, and more intelligent gang led by the Dutch-Turkish married couple Serkan and Leyla Bulut have taken his place. When a young undercover agent is murdered, the police realize that they have a mole in their midst. Creator: Nico Moolenar— Director: Eshref Reybrouck— Screenplay: Lars Damoiseaux, Eveline Hagenbeek, Piet Matthys— Cast: Tom Waes, Anna Drijver, Frank Lammers, Elise Schaap, Raymond Thiry, Kevin Janssens— Run Time: 52m

November 1

The Claus Family (2021)

21 Jump Street (2012)

60 Days In: Season 6 (2020)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

Addams Family Values (1993)

American Gangster (2007)

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf (2011)

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2 (2016)

The Big Wedding (2013)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas (2018)

First Knight (1995)

Forged in Fire: Season 7 (2020)

Gather (2020)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

It Follows (2014)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind (Season 4)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Moneyball (2011)

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher (SVOD debut)

My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020)

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Stripes (1981)

Tagged (2021)

Te Ata (2016)

Texas Rangers (2001)

November 2

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis (2021)

Ridley Jones: Season 2 (2021)

November 3

The Harder They Fall (2021)

Lords of Scam (2021)

Oga Bolaji (2018)

November 4

Catching Killers (2021)

November 5

A Cop Movie (2021)

Big Mouth: Season 5

The Club (Part 1)

Glória: Season 1

Love Hard (2021)

Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021)

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3

The Unlikely Murderer: Season 1

We Couldn’t Become Adults (2021)

Yara (2021)

Zero to Hero (2021)

November 6

Arcane: Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

November 7

Father Christmas Is Back (2021)

November 9

Swap Shop: Dash for Cash Season 1

Your Life Is a Joke: Season 1

November 10

Animal: Season 1

Gentefied: Season 2

Passing (2021)

November 11

Love Never Lies/Amor Con Fianza: Season 1

7 Prisoners (2021)

November 12

Red Notice (2021)

Legacies: Season 3

November 13

Arcane

November 14

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)

November 15

America’s Next Top Model: Season 21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game (2017)

Lies and Deceit: Season 1

Snowbound for Christmas (2019)

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

November 16

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (2021)

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Collection 1)

November 17

Christmas Flow: Season 1

Prayers for the Stolen/Noche de Fuego (2021)

The Queen of Flow: Season 2

Supergirl: Season 6 (remaining episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line: Season 1

Tiger King: Season 2

November 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet (2021)

Dogs In Space: Season 1

Lead Me Home (2021)

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021)

November 19

Blown Away: Christmas Season 1

Cowboy Bebop: Season 1

Dhamaka (2021)

Extinct (2021)

Hellbound: Season 1

Love Me Instead/Beni Çok Sev (2021)

The Mind, Explained: Season 2

Procession (2021)

Tick, tick…BOOM! (2021)

November 20

New World: Season 1

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

Blown Away: Christmas Season 1

Arcane

November 21

Undercover: Season 3

November 22

Outlaws/La Leyes de la Frontera (2021)

Vita & Virginia (2019)

November 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings (2021)

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (2021)

November 24

A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

Bruised (2021)

Robin Robin (2021)

Selling Sunset: Season 4

True Story (Limited Series)

November 25

F is for Family: Season 5

Super Crooks: Season 1

November 26

A Castle for Christmas (2021)

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier (2021)

Green Snake (2021)

Light the Night: Season 1

School of Chocolate: Season 1

Spoiled Brats (2021)

November 28

Elves: Season 1

November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible (2021)

November 30