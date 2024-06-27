Since Apple’s acquisition of Beats by Dre, the latter’s catalog of audio products has hardly changed. However, to the dismay of brand loyalists, the brand’s iconic Bluetooth speaker was discontinued in 2022. Nevertheless, rumors about a potential comeback surfaced months ago after celebrities were spotted with Beats Pill units in hand that were in new colorways.

It looks like all that speculation was on point as the American tech firm officially brought back the portable audio device. As for colorways, you can pick between the stealthy Matte Black, vibrant Statement Red, and the elegant Champagne Gold. Our pick would be the blackout variant, but the other two are just as equally appealing.

According to the official website, “the upgraded Beats Pill is more advanced than ever.¹ It’s more powerful. It’s lighter. It’s more portable. And it’s designed to sound incredible — inside your home and out and about. Enjoy room-filling sound, bigger bass and better tonality across the audio spectrum.”

Shipping in the box are the Beats Pill wireless speaker, a USB-C to USB-C cable, documentation, and a detachable lanyard. Unfortunately, a power adaptor is not included given Apple’s ongoing eco-friendly initiative. Still, most users usually have a spare or two from their other devices.

The housing measures 2.8″ x 8.6″ x 2.8″ and weighs 24 ounces. Listen to your favorite music anywhere as the Beats Pill boasts an IP67-rated protection against dust and moisture. Fully charged, it packs enough juice for a day’s worth of playback.

With the built-in microphone, turn it into a speakerphone for crystal-clear communication on the fly. We also noticed that the speaker grilles are angled 20 degrees upward to minimize distortion from objects that are at level with the Beats Pill. Finally, intuitive controls are mounted on the top with easy reach.

Images courtesy of Apple