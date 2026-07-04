New Balance gives its iconic 9060 performance shoe a warm-weather-ready upgrade with the U9060Sv1. It’s part sandal, part sneaker, featuring an adjustable heel strap in place of the traditional heel. Originally released exclusively in Japan, the design is now available in U.S. stores.

This reinterpretation retains the familiar 9060 elements sourced from the 99X series models, especially the retro-futuristic aesthetic of the Y2k era. It features sway bars taken from the 990, which are expanded and utilized throughout the entire upper. The pattern gives the sense of visible motion.

Additionally, the U9060Sv1 features a logo on the padded tongue that pays homage to the original 991 lace jewel. Then the wavy lines and scaled-up proportions on the sculpted pod midsole put an exaggerated emphasis on the familiar cushioning platforms of the ABZORB and SBS.

The dual-density midsole ensures both comfort and secure grip and traction on any surface. Notably, the diamond outsole pattern also takes inspiration from the classic 860 design. This hybrid sneaker features a traditional lace-up closure but offers the ease and convenience of a mule or sandal. The adjustable strap makes it easy to put on and remove during grab-and-go situations. It also features a translucent CR device at the heel, a synthetic mesh upper, and pig leather.

The U9060Sv1 is available in a unisex design and in three new colorways. This includes Black with Afterglow and Black Metallic, which features pops of neon and yellow against stealth black. Additionally, there is the Sea Salt with Black and Linen and Raincloud with Castlerock and White colorways.

Images courtesy of New Balance