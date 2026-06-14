For fashion, summer is a season where bright colors are in demand. Since darker shades fundamentally absorb most of the visible light spectrum, heat subsequently becomes a problem. With a firm grasp of the footwear market’s annual trends, New Balance is dropping the 992 Pink Chalk as a welcome entry under its Made in USA lineup.

Those wondering will be glad to know it’s a special division that handles premium silhouettes. Therefore, as the name alludes to, this fresh pair of kicks is crafted stateside. This might not matter to the general consumer demographic, but it should certainly appeal to discerning sneakerheads.

In our case, the 992 Pink Chalk carries the colorway Pink Chalk/Pink Lemonade/Cherry Leather. The listing flags it as SKU: U992PK with a retail price of $200 and a release date of Summer 2026. While tonal gray pallettes are what people normally associate with most of New Balance’s catalog, this chromatic combo looks great.

The upper is primarily crafted out of mesh with smooth leather panels and some sections in suede. Distinctive overlay arrangement exposes the breathable textile to enhance comfort and keep your feet dry. Apart from the “N” emblem on the sides, the New Balance branding also appears on the tongue, sockliner, and heel.

Other details include the 992 script on the tongue, heel, and outsole. As a subtle hint that the 992 Pink Chalk is by the Made in USA division, a cutout on the heel counter displays the word “USA” prominently. Rounding things out are the ENCAP/C-CAP midsole, ABZORB SBS inserts, and NDurance rubber for the outsole.

Images courtesy of New Balance