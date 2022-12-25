New Balance is taking the dark path with its 57/40 GORE-TEX design. While we’ve seen a selection of vibrant colors in the past, this time the streetwear brand goes stealth mode with the arrival of the 57/40 GTX Triple Black.

Aptly named as such because it comes in an all-black ensemble. It features a layer of black hues from the upper down to the outsole. This stealth color option takes on a tonal appearance. It comes in a black suede and mesh combination with an overlay of durable and weather-resistant GORE-TEX fabric. Then a black rubber midsole and outsole finish off the look.

The New Balance 57/40 GTX Triple Black features gridlines at its synthetic ripstop base backed with GORE-TEX to keep the elements at bay. Specifically, to keep rain and snow out so your feet stay dry, warm, and comfortable.

Meanwhile, the supple suede overlay takes over the upper with the brand’s iconic “N” trademark stealthily strategically placed across the lateral and medial sidewalls. The tongue and heel feature the brand’s “NB” logo.

But unlike the previous designs, the New Balance 57/40 GTX Triple Black tucks away a subtle GORE-TEX nod at the heel for a neat and minimalist silhouette. The design then finishes with an extra chunky rubber midsole presented in the label’s iconic wavy layer and it sits on a standard base support.

The New Balance 57/40 GTX Triple Black does not come until sometime in 2023 and will be available in select retailers globally and at the New Balance official website. The retail price is yet TBA.

Images courtesy of New Balance