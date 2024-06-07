Football, or soccer in the U.S., is a sport not for everyone as it requires loads of stamina and agility. It’s especially not for those who finds it painful to kick a ball around. But Nendo House has a unique and fun approach to solving the latter problem with the release of the “My Football Kit.”

This is a non-inflatable ball that requires a bit of assembly. Putting it together makes a fun activity or a great bonding experience for kids and adults alike. This ball gives the same sense of kicking an inflatable rubber ball.

But instead of a single piece, the Nendo House “My Football Kit” comes in three types of components for a total of 54 parts (12 stabilizers, 12 panels, 30 plates) that needs to attached together. The assembly process is inspired by the structure of the traditional Japanese woven ball.

The ball doesn’t rely on air pressure to make it bounce. Instead, it makes use of the resilience of its material, which is made with soft recycled polypropylene (70%) and elastomeric synthetic resin components. The materials result in a lightweight design that doesn’t hurt the feet, the knees, the head, or whichever body part it hits.

Moreover, the interlocking structure of the components ensures that the ball doesn’t disassemble should a part becomes loose during play. Nendo House enables this feature to make the My Football Kit highly durable and economically efficient as you only need to replace the broken part to in order to continue using the ball. The item is available in Black and White colorways.

Images courtesy of Nendo House