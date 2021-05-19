It’s better to be safe than sorry especially amid this pandemic when you’re uncertain of the cleanliness of the things you touch. Of course, dust, dirt, and other allergy-inducing contaminants are a no-no. So when it comes to keeping floors spic and span, a self-cleaning robot vacuum just like the Neabot NoMo N1 is a big help.

This home cleaning device focuses on providing a hands-free experience for users and requires minimal maintenance than any of its kind. It comes with a big bag-lined dust bin where it empties and stores all the dirt it collects. Guaranteed no manual disposal, the bag auto-seals 2-4 weeks of dirt and debris.

When it comes to cleaning, the Neabot NoMo N1 robot vacuum boasts a suction power of 2700Pa and three levels of suction mode including small, regular, and strong. It automatically sets to deeper cleaning mode when it detects carpet flooring. It uses two side brushes and a roller brush to effectively extract and suction dirt, dust, and large debris. The addition of a high-efficiency filter ensures it traps 99% of pollen, mold, and other allergens.

Using smart controls, you can schedule rooms to be cleaned and map areas. This device can figure out an optimized cleaning pattern and easily navigates areas to avoid obstacles and tackle rough terrain effortlessly. It even works with voice controls via Alexa or Google Assistant to amp up its hands-free feature.

The Neabot NoMo N1 robot vacuum operates at a moderate noise of 55-70db and runs via a 5200mAh battery. Best of all, it comes with a mop feature with its added water tank and mopping cloth. This makes for an efficient cleaning since you can sweep and mop at the same time.

