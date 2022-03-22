With many carmakers sharing updates regarding their sustainable mobility projects, a distinguished German marque surprises the industry with an unexpected yet exciting venture. Meet the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team Silver Arrows eBike – another collaboration with N+. Although this is already their third outing, it does not make it any less remarkable than its predecessors.

What we immediately noticed is that there aren’t any hint that this two-wheeler is a motorized model. If you really think about it, most electric bicycles make it a point to advertise their capabilities in many ways. There’s the gratuitous use of LED lighting, liveries, bulky battery packs, and more. The Silver Arrows eBike, on the other hand, goes for an inconspicuous approach.

Everything from the frame, handlebars, wheels, pedals, saddle, looks just like your average road bike. N+ did a bang-up job on the 6061 aluminum frame and forks to keep the electronic components as discrete as possible. Even the branding is minimal with the N+ emblem on the head tube, and the Mercedes-Benz label and logo on the down tube.

There’s hardly any section that hints at where the two batteries might be as everything is remarkably sleek. Nevertheless, the Silver Arrows eBike runs on a pair of 26V units which doubles its range in contrast to the previous version.

Meanwhile, top speed is electronically limited to 20 mph. N+ states that it takes 3.5 hours to fully charge and delivers a mileage of about 62 miles. Powering the Silver Arrows eBike is a 75 Nm motor with a Gates CDX Carbon Belt Drive. The manufacturer then outfits the wheels with Kenda tires and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes.

