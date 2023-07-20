Mystery Ranch’s Catalyst Series is designed to handle everyday missions on and off the road. It’s the ideal partner for your daily commutes or outdoor travels as it offers both comfort and high quality.

The Catalyst is a modern upgrade to the best-selling Urban Assault and is available in three volumes: 18L, 22L, and 26L. It boasts a sleek and eye-catching design starting with the “intuitive, easy-to-use” 3-Zip design, which offers instant and easy access to your gear.

The series is for the adventurer or urban commuter who wants nothing less from their backpack. It is tough yet environmentally friendly thanks to its robust construction. The shell is from 500 Denier recycled CORDURA re/cor nylon which is durable and resistant to scrapes, and scratches, and is inherently water-resistant. It can withstand the toughest of outdoor exploits.

Meanwhile, three YKK zippers leverage the pack’s water resistance keeping your items safe and dry. These zippers open three ways, from the top for top loading and keeping the side zippers closed, through the center for a duffel bag-style opening, and open all three zippers for complete access and for easy loading and unloading.

In terms of storage, the Mystery Ranch Catalyst Series has a padded pocket that can hold laptops up to 17″. Then there are two internal zipped pockets to hold small but essential items. There are two external water bottle pockets on each side and a zippered lid pocket for easy-to-access items. Moreover, organizational sleeves include a small mesh pocket, a dump pocket, and two rows of elastic.

Images courtesy of Mystery Ranch