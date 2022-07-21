With the hype surrounding the F4 RC, it caught interested buyers by surprise when MV Agusta announced its discontinuation. They pulled the plug on the highly anticipated flagship superbike supposedly due to the Euro 5 emission regulations. We may have to wait a bit longer before they revisit the platform, but three of its silhouettes will receive race-ready revamps.

The Italian motorcycle manufacturer announces special-edition versions for its 2023 model year. The roster includes the Turismo Veloce RC SCS, Dragster RC SCS, and F3 800 RC. The trio are all endowed with the same base chassis and a 798 cc inline three-cylinder engine. However, each caters to varying segments.

MV Agusta reveals that the RC appended to their names stands for “Reparto Corse” which is Italian for “Racing Department.” Leading the pack is the F3 800 RC which is eligible to compete in the World Supersport Championship. Mattia Casadei and Bahattin Sofuoglu Will showcase their capabilities on the tracks come race day.

Weight reduction comes from the new wheels of the F3 800 RC and its Akrapovič titanium exhausts. Both enhance the output, which now pushes it up to 155 horsepower. Next, are the winglets integrated into the carbon fiber fairing to generate a downforce of around 17 pounds.

As for the remaining two rides, MV Agusta outfits them with a Smart Clutch System (SCS). Say goodbye to the traditional clutch lever courtesy of this component from Rekluse. It might take some for riders to adjust, but the convenience it brings to the table is a welcome one. All of these RC bikes flaunt a vibrant tri-color scheme – a tribute to the manufacturer’s home country.

Images courtesy of MV Agusta