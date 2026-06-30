The FIFA World Cup 2026 is well underway, and the matches so far have been exhilarating. From the current standings, the competition is likely to become even more intense. As the first-ever global championship spread across three countries simultaneously, it is definitely significant. Motorola is doing so with the FIFA World Cup 26 Collection Edge 70 Fusion.

Lenovo’s subsidiary is not the only brand to explore a partnership with major sporting events. Samsung and other Android OEMs released similar tie-ins in the past. Nevertheless, only Sony and Vivo were officially connected with FIFA and the tournament in question. Now, it’s Motorola’s turn to supply us with exclusive devices.

The FIFA World Cup 26 Collection also includes the Razr Fold. Don’t expect a major tweak in hardware, as these smartphones are on par with the standard versions of their respective models. However, the Edge 70 Fusion and the book-style foldable now flaunt a special colorway alongside a leather-inspired texture.

Next is the 24K gold-plating applied to the primary camera module border, Motorola emblem, and stylish FIFA 26 badge at the bottom of the rear cover. Upon checking the official store page, the color is listed as PANTONE Silhouette. Sadly, the RAM and storage configuration is only 8 GB and 256 GB, respectively.

“From your screen to your ringtone, every detail celebrates the FIFA World Cup 26, with exclusive wallpapers, the official tournament jingle as your ringtone, and a smart camera watermark that detects your jersey colour and transforms every fan photo into a celebration,” reads the marketing page. As of this writing, the FIFA World Cup 26 Collection Edge 70 Fusion is still available.

Images courtesy of Motorola/FIFA