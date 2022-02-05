Cars, a great way to escape the troubles of life. Just you, the open road and a high-powered driving machine. Chances ae we’ve all heard the rip of an exhaust flying past us, and if it isn’t some heap of scrap thought, I wonder what that person does to afford a car like that. In today’s age, you can get a car for a few thousand bucks, albeit second hand, but a car is a car, right?

Well, what about the most expensive cars in the world? Who makes them? How much are they? Why would anyone want to purchase a car at a ridiculous price? Now when we say expensive cars, we don’t just mean being able to afford a BMW 3 series or an Audi Q7, no, we mean the likes of vintage Ferraris or top of the line Bugattis. Cars that many of us will probably only dream of owning unless we are wealthy enough that we can freely drop hundreds of thousands or even millions on a car.

But with that price tag, what are you getting? The most expensive cars in the world are not going to be a daily driver for a family by no means. They’re probably going to be kept in a showroom style garage and never really taken out except for car shows, a drive through the city to show off or the occasional Sunday to get away from the wife and kids.

Obtaining one of the most expensive cars in the world is similar to collecting art, but not quite as pointless. At least with owning one of the most expensive cars in the world you could actually do something with it and enjoy it in more ways than just looking at it.

Buying an expensive car is more than just the price tag. It’s the superior engineering, the expert craftsmanship, elegant interiors, exhausts that send shivers down your spine and powerful engines that make you become one with the car. A seamless package if you will.

Cars have often been considered as a status symbol, even all the way back to 1886 when the first car was invented. Only the wealthy could afford to have cars, and whilst engineering has caught up to an extent so we can all have access to cars, unfortunately, only the super wealthy can afford the most expensive cars in the world.

The term money can’t buy happiness gets thrown around a lot, but we would much rather cry in a Lamborghini than in a Prius – and we’re sure you would too. Even if you have no admiration for cars, be they fast, flashy or loud, you can’t help but stop to appreciate something in showroom condition that costs more than your house.

Some people like to invest in property or stocks and shares, others like to invest in cars. The difference is you can’t crash a stock if you go too fast, but hey we’re living in the moment. Expensive cars will hold their value much more than your standard sedan which on average drops by 30% as soon as you drive it out of the show room.

The most expensive cars in the world will still fetch a pretty price on the second-hand car market. In fact, the most expensive car in the world right now is a second-hand car believe it or not. Keep reading to find out what it is.

There are many brands when it comes to expensive cars, but few will appear more than once, and if you’ve thought of a few that come to mind already, you might probably be right.

That Car Cost How Much?

There are a few things worth noting before we put the keys in the ignition here, the most expensive cars in the world are mostly all considered supercars, with a few vintage steals along the way. So if you were expecting a list of expensive SUV’s that you could treat the family to, you’re in the wrong place, dude.

The most expensive cars in the world are not just a means of getting you from A to B, but rather an extension of yourself when you drive them. You, much like a transformer, become the car and you can really feel the power.

Everyone wants to be that guy driving along in the flash car with everyone almost turning their heads 180 degrees as you cruise by with your arm out the window.

So if you’ve wanted to know what the most expensive cars in the world are, then please enjoy this list in no particular order. Maybe if you ask nicely, you could convince your wife to let you spend the life savings on the steering wheel of a Bugatti.

Most Expensive Cars In The World

1. Lagonda EV

Manufacturer: Aston Martin

Origin: United Kingdom

Price: $250,000

The market for high end, top grade, expensive sedans has often been dominated by the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Aston Martin are hoping to break into the top spot with their 2021 Lagonda EV, not to be confused with the gondola, which will not go anywhere fast.

This sleek electric vehicle is like a Tesla on steroids, with its aggressive looking frame and amazing color ways. Using an Aston Rapid-E motor, this electric stud carries the same power as a V-12 engine without damaging the environment. So, you can look important whilst doing your part for the environment.

There is no doubt however, that Aston Martin will face some stiff competition, but for now, this remains one of the most expensive cars in world in terms of electric high end sedans. But for how long?

2. AMG One

Manufacturer: Mercedes

Origin: Germany

Price: $2,700,000

Not three, not two, but One, the AMG One to be more specific. This list of the most expensive cars in the world would not be complete without at least one appearance from a great German manufacturer. Let’s be real, everyone loves some raw German power and precision engineering.

Production of this car had been slightly delayed, but it is back with a bang and ready to take the world by storm. Intended to be a 1000bhp with a hybrid drive chain derived from an F1. Don’t let the huge horsepower engine fool you though, thanks to supreme German engineering, this car has a surprisingly quiet presence on the road.

Known as a ‘hypercar’, this awesome vehicle is built around being the little brother to a Formula One car, except it’s street legal. So if you can afford the huge $2,700,000 price tag, then you could definitely have some fun with this beast.

Mercedes have claimed that this car can accelerate 0-120mph in just 6 measly seconds, imagine the power, this car is not for the faint of heart. But if you’re a rich speed demon who may or may not partake in illegal street racing, then you’ll love this vehicle.

3. Divo

Manufacturer: Bugatti

Origin: France

Price: $6,000,000

We are sure you’ve read this article with the expectation of seeing Bugatti mentioned in here somewhere. They have a bit of a reputation for producing some of the most expensive cars in the world. The Bugatti Divo is a much more exotic version of the Chiron, it also carries a higher price.

With only 40 Divo’s ever produced and sold, that makes this car one of the rarer ones on our list. Unfortunately, they’ve all been spoken for so even if you could afford the $6 million dollar price tag, you might have some trouble sourcing one or convincing a current owner to sell you it.

But what do you get for that price tag if you were rich enough and lucky enough to have one? You can expect a top speed of 236mph with smooth acceleration of 0-62 in just 2.4 seconds with its 8L engine. Equipped with four turbochargers, this car gives a whopping 1500 horsepower. Unfortunately, due to how fast and light this car has to be, the interior is nothing special, but it does go fast, really fast.

4. La Voiture Noire

Manufacturer: Bugatti

Origin: France

Price: $18,700,000

With a name that resembles something of a James Bond movie, this is the second Bugatti on our list of the most expensive cars in the world. The name translates to ‘The Black Car’. A minimalistic branding decision made by Bugatti. The thinking behind this was to have a sleek, minimalistic supercar that looks like something from the future.

This colossal price tag gets you a super lightweight carbon fiber frame, which is also hand crafted. This is justified by the supercar having the ability to do 0-60 in just 2.4 seconds, achieved using an 8.10L quad turbo engine capable of 1500 horsepower. If you don’t faint when you hear the price, you’ll definitely have an out of body experience when you experience the acceleration.

Capable of speeds up to 260mph, this car is one of the most expensive cars in the world in terms of modern supercars.

5. MC20

Manufacturer: Maserati

Origin: Italy

Price: $200,000

Believe it or not, this is the cheapest car on our list, making it the most affordable of the most expensive cars in the world. But you do get a lot of car for the money, making the Maserati MC20 probably the biggest bang for your buck.

With an awesome sounding V6 twin-turbo engine, capable of producing up to 630hp. Not to mention Maserati have also promised an electric version of this supercar, so you can look cool and save the environment at the same time.

Using a light aluminum sub frame combine with a carbon fiber structure, this car is super light and ultra-fast whilst still keeping high quality structural integrity.

This sleek vehicle has a huge top speed of up to 200mph and can accelerate 0-60 in just under 3 seconds. This is by no means the fastest car on our list, but for the price you get a very fast car in terms of 0-60 acceleration, especially when some of the Bugatti cars are doing that in the likes of 2.6 seconds, but come with a hefty price tag.

6. Ghost

Manufacturer: Rolls Royce

Origin: United Kingdom

Price: $315,000

If you favor looks and brand over speed, then you’ll enjoy this huge cruiser. One of the few cars on this list of the most expensive cars in the world under $1 million. The Rolls Royce Ghost is a popular choice for a luxury sedan. This is a great entry level expensive car and has been made popular by many celebrities.

This car focuses on luxury rather than performance. With a spacious, comfortable cabin, the Ghost has it all in terms of comfort. It also has some great storage in comparison to other expensive luxury cars.

For the more-than-reasonable price tag for this luxury vehicle, you can expect a huge V12 6.7L engine capable of producing up to 563hp which allows for smooth acceleration of 0-60 in just under 5 seconds. So still a little quicker than your average sedan, despite the size and weight of this vehicle. This car has an easy top speed of around 155mph.

7. 1963 250 GTO

Manufacturer: Ferrari

Origin: Italy

Price: $70,000,000

This is the most expensive car on our list and remains the most expensive cars in the world. Unless you’re a billionaire and have a whopping $70 million spare in the bank that you can drop on this unique masterpiece, the chances are you will never be able to obtain this. You could always look into multi-generational financing though as an option, and your great, great, great, great grandkids may be the proud owners of this fine Ferrari in the mid-2200s.

This car is more of an investment than anything. It will continue to go up in value as the years go on and will likely remain one of, if not the most, expensive cars in the world. But why is this car so expensive? Well, it has quite the story.

Keep in mind that these stats are from 1964, which makes this vehicle even more impressive. The 250 GTO went on a 9-year winning streak for Ferrari and won the Tour de France Automobile. Only 36 were ever made in the world of this particular Ferrari between the years of 1962-1963, making it the most expensive car in the world.

The 250 GTO can easily hit 174mph as a top speed and can accelerate 0-60 in a mere 6.1 seconds. Which is very impressive considering this car was made in the 1960’s and at the time, was the quickest and fastest car in the world. Many term this beautiful vehicle as the ‘Holy Grail’ of Ferraris.

Some current owners of the 250 GTO include the COO of Microsoft, Ralph Lauren and Nick Mason who drummed for Pink Floyd.

8. Zonda HP Barchetta

Manufacturer: Pagoni

Origin: Italy

Price: $17,600,000

The Zonda, not to be confused with Honda or the recent Kanye album Donda, is the first creation to come from Pagani Automobil – and boy, did they deliver. There are a few different editions of this car as well, which make it even more special.

Only 3 Zonda HP Barchetta’s were ever made in this specific version and specification. Chances are even if you found one for sale, you would not be able to afford the $17,600,000 price. With a top speed of up to 220mph and 3.4 seconds to accelerate to 60mph.

But aside from performance, you can expect an incredibly light carbon fiber frame. Enabling the car to effortlessly glide across the road. You can wipe the drool from your chin and keep dreaming. This car is incredible and is sure to be a timeless classic in the future.

9. Chiron Super Sport 300+

Manufacturer: Bugatti

Origin: Italy

Price: $5,740,000

Yes, another Bugatti. Are you noticing a bit of a trend here? Bugatti pride themselves on producing some of the most expensive cars in the world, but the final piece warrants the high cost. The Chiron Sport 300+ is no exception, thanks to its $5.7 million price tag.

Power and speed are combined into a beautiful, magnificent piece of engineering. With a level craftsmanship matched by no other manufacturer, Bugatti remains unrivalled in terms of performance and design with their futuristic looking cars.

With an absolutely staggeringly huge 1577hp 8L engine, this car brings massive performance with top speeds of 300mph and capable of accelerating 0-60 in just 2.4 seconds, this is a seriously fast car that brings your stomach into your throat in under 3 seconds.

Only 30 of these glorious cars have ever been sold, that’s a whopping $172,200,000 in combined sales.

10. Flying Spur Speed

Manufacturer: Bentley

Origin: United Kingdom

Price: $215,000

Everyone loves a Bentley. They’re big, they’re cool and they’re definitely a symbol of wealth. The Flying Spur Speed is easily a recognizable car on the road. Ultimate comfort meets style with this unique creation with an awesome cabin, completely kitted out in all of the latest luxuries with elegant leather seats and hand crafted wooden interior. Bentley also offer a top-of-the-line infotainment center with this beast of a car too – a celebrity favorite.

It’s not all looks and comfort though, this car also has some brilliant performance specs to match. With a base model engine, capable of 500hp and an even more powerful higher spec model producing 600hp. For the size of this car, it’s incredibly powerful.

Just don’t expect great fuel economy. But you can be happy with a 3.7 second acceleration from 0-60 and top speeds of up to 207mph. It’s a lot of car for the money and definitely one of the more achievable cars on our list for the average guy out there.

11. Valhalla

Manufacturer: Aston Martin

Origin: United Kingdom

Price: $1,300,000

Another Aston Martin, making it the second Aston Martin in our list, this time slightly more expensive and more in the range of other supercars. But if you like cool names and Scandinavian history, then you’ll love this alluringly named vehicle – meaning the place of the afterlife. Aston Martin only plan on creating 500 of these cars, so if you happen to have a spare $1.3 million laying around, then you should definitely consider getting one.

With the large price tag, in return you get a V6 3L engine with an undisclosed amount of horsepower, but we can only imagine its more than enough to send you straight to Valhalla. This absolute weapon of a car handles like a dream and is incredibly sustainable.

The interior is very futuristic and ‘out of this world’. The steering wheel contains the infotainment screen which is also pretty cool. If you’re looking for a futuristic supercar, then look no further than this beauty from Aston Martin which definitely deserves its spot as one of the most expensive cars in the world.

12. Centodieci

Manufacturer: Bugatti

Origin: Italy

Price: $9,000,000

Oh, look, another Bugatti. You’re probably sick of reading about flashy, expensive Bugatti’s but unfortunately, you’ll have to read about another unobtainable one, a look but never touch.

With only 10 of these super exclusive supercars to be created, (all are already sold, sorry) this car is the lap of luxury.

Already well known for their awesome looking cars and superb performance, Bugatti have gone out of their way to build the Centodieci to absolute perfection. It is the fastest accelerating Bugatti to ever be made with a huge 1577 horsepower engine. To back that up you can expect 0-62 in just 2.4 seconds which is just amazing. It also has a top speed of 236mph so you can feel the wind in your hair, and in the pit of your stomach as you feel the G force.

This is arguably one of the most aesthetically pleasing vehicles on the road. Sadly, they’ll be hard to both find and obtain.

13. T.50

Manufacturer: Gordon Murray

Origin: United Kingdom

Price: $3,080,000

Made to pay homage to Gordon Murray, the McLaren F1 engineer, Gordon Murry Automotive plan to build 100 road worthy cars and 25 cars intended for the track.

Deemed the last truly classic analog combustion engine supercar. The T.50 is exceptional and spits in the face of the new push to move to electric motors. It is probably going to be one of the last combustion engine supercars to be manufactured – one last hurrah.

With a quick shifting 6-speed manual gearbox combined with a powerful V12 engine and top speeds of 220mph, this car brings Formula One to the streets. If you like living life on the edge of your seat, then this car is for you.

14. SF90 Stradale

Manufacturer: Ferrari

Origin: Italy

Price: $625,000

Our second Ferrari on the list and a slightly more affordable Ferrari at that. Well, compared to $70 million top of the line car on our list it is anyway.

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a true representation of what speed is. With a flat, sporty aesthetic this car is sure to impress everyone within a one mile radius who is lucky enough to hear it roar like a metallic lion. One of the few supercars to combine both luxury, comfort and speed. Something not normally found in fast supercars.

This car boasts a super-fast acceleration, with only 2.5 seconds to go 0-60 thanks to its 986hp engine, and it also has a massive top speed of 311mph, which makes it the second fastest on our list.

The SF90 Stradale just proves you really can’t go wrong with Ferrari.

15. Jesko

Manufacturer: Koenigsegg

Origin: Sweden

Price: $3,000,000

Our first Swedish car on the list of the most expensive cars in the world. The Koenigsegg Jesko is not only one of the most expensive cars in the world, but it is also one of the fastest cars in the world. In fact, it is the fastest car on our list. That alone makes it worth the $3 million price tag.

As you can expect, this car is incredibly fun to drive, a pure speed demon able to terrorize the road. With a huge V8 engine producing 1280hp, this car boasts some incredible performance. The vehicle offers rear wheel steering ensuring the driver, or pilot if you will, is always in control.

With a whopping top speed of 330mph, the Jesko will leave every other vehicles in the dust in the blink of an eyes. This car is certainly not for the faint of heart and if you can’t handle speed or G force, then you might want to give this one a miss. If you’re an adrenaline junkie however, you’ll love this, if you can afford it.

Gentlemen, Start Your Engines!

Now there are many other cars out there with some massive price tags, notably car brands like Lamborghini and Porsche and a few others. These cars may be the most expensive, but this doesn’t necessarily mean they are the most luxurious or by any means the best. There are plenty of other cars out there that may have much better performance specs or be much more comfortable to drive. But one thing is for sure, you will need a bottomless wallet to buy any of the most expensive cars in the world.

FAQ

How Can I Afford One Of These Cars?

Let’s be real, some of these cars are most probably unobtainable for the average person. But by some chance you win the lottery, or you happen to wisely invest money and it pays off, then sure you can buy one. If you really want to purchase one of these, why not start a proper savings plan? Or better yet, start a business to make some money. You might be successful enough to write the car off as an essential tax expense.

Which Expensive Car Is The Best?

In terms of personal favorites, we’ll let you decide which car is the best. But in terms of performance, the Koenigsegg is definitely the fastest with a top speed of 330mph. If you want the best in terms of comfort you might want to consider some of the options from Bentley or Aston Martin, who are expertly designed with luxury and comfort in mind. If you want to base it on a good all-round car, covering everything from affordability, to speed to comfort, then the Maserati MC20 is probably your best bet and most bang for your buck.

What If I Can’t Afford One Of These Cars?

Don’t worry, these cars are the most expensive cars in the world for a reason. Many people across the globe will more than likely never be able to afford these cars. There are lots of things in life that we can only look at, but not touch, you know what we mean. But there are plenty of other luxury car brands worth checking out that are much more affordable and still boast good performance and comfort. Why not look into brands like BMW and Mercedes?

My Wife Won’t Let Me Buy One, What Do I Do?

Let’s be real, it probably wouldn’t be the wisest decision to drop all of your life savings on one of these cars. Aside from the sedans, they are not the most practical. Not to mention, if you’re married and have a family, these cars are not practical at all. They are all very expensive and the lower end cars can be hard to resell as it can be tough finding buyers with that kind of money.

An unwise financial decision unless you have a few million in the bank. If you really want one but the better half says no, make her think it’s her idea to buy it – tell her how great she will look in it, and how happy she will be after a shopping trip with her designer bags on the back seat, driving to her spa days in it, you get the picture.

Are They As Expensive To Own?

In short, yes. You have to remember you will need to be insured on these cars if you want to drive them, which will be expensive in itself. Not to mention maintenance and upkeep will be ridiculously expensive and will probably require a specialist garage to replace parts of deal with any engine faults. Parts will be likely have to be ordered in from the manufacturers, which can be pricey to ship. But, if you can afford one in the first place, chances are you can afford to keep it running.

Pedal To The Metal

Do you own an expensive car? Or have a personal favorite not on the list? Which one would you buy if you won the lottery and why? Is the exterior more important to you or do you like a classy interior?