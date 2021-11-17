You never know what awaits you in the wilderness. Thus, it’s best to come prepared with the tools you need for survival such as those you need to start a fire, prepare food, and more. We’re talking about those offered in the Morakniv Kansbol with Survival Kit (S).

Described as “an ideal partner to the hunter and hiker,” the kit comes with a lightweight yet functional Swedish stainless steel Kansbol knife. It’s a 2.5mm thick and 109mm long straight blade (thus the “S” which stands for straight) with a TPE-rubber handle that’s ideal for just about anything you need it for from food prep to protection, and more.

The knife in the Morakniv Kansbol with Survival Kit (S) boasts great craftsmanship and is of high quality which Morakniv prides itself on making for over 100 years. It features a Scandi grind edge profile for easy sharpening and a profile grind for increased precision. Likewise, the blade has a sharp 90º corner spine to make it compatible with a fire starter.

Aside from the versatile knife, there is also the polymer sheath to protect the blade. Like the knife, the sheath is also ambidextrous to make it easy to use for both left and right-handed users. Of course, there are the essentials for campfire building include a firestarter and a reflex paracord that can be attached to the fire starter.

The Morakniv Kansbol with Survival Kit (S) also gives you the convenience of sharpening the blade anytime and anywhere. It has a diamond sharpener because you just never know when you may need a razor-sharp blade in the wilderness. Plus, it comes in organic colors of Green and Burnt Orange.

Images courtesy of Morakniv