Time seems to have flown by so fast as we are almost halfway through 2024. Most of you who upgraded to the iPhone 15 series last year are probably excited about Apple’s next-generation models. If so, you’re exactly the demographic the company markets to with each hardware refresh. Meanwhile, Mophie’s new Juice Pack is reason enough to stick with our current handsets.

In contrast to Samsung and other Android OEMs, Apple’s devices typically have more options when it comes to third-party accessories. Generally, the latest iPhones are equipped with better batteries than their predecessors a few years back. In an average usage scenario, a full charge should last a little over 24 hours.

On the other hand, some folks are glued to their smartphones throughout the day, which means they need to recharge their units frequently. Currently, there is no official word as to when the manufacturer will bring back the MagSafe Duo Charger And MagSafe Battery Pack. Hence, your best bet right now is Mophie’s Juice Pack.

This add-on is more than just a power bank, as it doubles as a case for the iPhone 15 series. It connects to the USB-C port and forms a protective shell with raised edges to guard against drops and other forms of impact. According to Mophie, the Juice Pack is crafted with 50% post-consumer recycled plastics.

Precision cutouts mean nothing essential is covered. A standby/status/power button is located at the back with four LED lights to indicate the charge level. It supports priority charging which first directs power to the smartphone until the battery is full and then switches to the Juice Pack. It’s available for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Images courtesy of Mophie/ZAGG