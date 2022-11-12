There is typically a lot to consider when you plan to revamp rooms in your home. It could be the living room, bedroom, mancave, and many others. Some seek the services of interior designers, while others prefer to take matters into their own hands. Traditionally, we must evaluate the various forms of decorations to create a cohesive motif. However, with the help of Moonside and its new Neon Lighthouse, you can make it even more immersive.

This model is one of many products that are becoming the go-to platforms for people who want to take full control over the visual elements of their spaces. Moonside offers a dynamic smart lamp that can complement residences with minimalist or sophisticated aesthetics. Instead of splurging for multiple home décor items, the Neon Lighthouse is a more interactive and stylish solution for any modern household.

Ordering Your Neon Lighthouse

For those who are in the market for another addition to their ambient light setup or maybe a bedside table lamp, you can’t go wrong with the Neon Lighthouse. It is available for purchase — along with other models — directly from Moonside’s official online shop. Standard shipping can take anywhere between 7-15 business days, while the express option can shave that down to 3-5 business days for $6.99.

Unboxing The Smart Lamp

The Neon Lighthouse arrives in a stylish minimalist white box with a printed image of the product and branding. Keep in mind there are foam paddings for additional protection during transit. There’s a noticeable heft to it as the package contains everything we need to get started right away. Inside are several items such as the smart lamp, a USB-C to USB-C cable, a USB-A to USB-C cable, a Moonside Smart Controller, a 15W power brick, and documentation.

Design And Build Quality

Right off the bat, we want to point out that the build quality and craftsmanship are notably elegant. Moonside notes its construction uses top-shelf acrylic and aluminum. The latter comes in several colors: Silver, Black, Blue, Green, and Pink. The metal base sports a USB-C port, while the top shows a frosted cover to help diffuse the light. Overall, the Neon Lighthouse looks sleek and stylish.

It measures 14 inches long and can be positioned horizontally or vertically. It would have been awesome if the optional aluminum base holder was included for free. We recommend you grab this accessory to add some stability when it’s at an upright orientation. A machined groove allows the cable to sit flush when you plug it in.

Features And Functionalities

Within its cylindrical body, the Neon Lighthouse holds “90 individually addressable full-color range RGB LEDs,” says Moonside. The array supports up to 16 million hues and boasts a remarkable 10-year/50,000-hour lifespan. Apart from its Bluetooth LE 4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n connectivity, users can toggle functions manually.

The Moonside Smart Controller features an off/on button, brightness adjustment buttons, and lighting effects buttons. On the other hand, you can pair it with your smartphone or tablet to access more customization settings. We recommend you take time to set it up with your home network to unlock full versatility and enable smart home integration.

It is compatible with IFTTT, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and more. There are so many animated patterns and color combinations to choose from for a fully personalized experience. Plus, the Neon Lighthouse uses an adaptive music sensor system to allow it to synchronize with the beat of your favorite tunes.

Our Takeaway

There is a lot to like here, and we believe Moonside really put a lot of effort into engineering a feature-packed smart lamp. Its physical footprint is compact, which makes it ideal to position in various spots around the room. Moreover, the use of dynamic lighting that can sync in time with audio means the Neon Lighthouse is perfect for entertainment setups as well. Order it in pairs or more to enjoy a discount!

