Last week, we got to share a cool product from MONDO by Defunc meant for the nostalgic music lovers among us. The Swedish audio company crafted the MONDO BT Speaker Large as a contemporary take on the boombox. Oozing with sleek Scandinavian style, you might be wondering what other awesome stuff is in their catalog. Check out the Over-Ears!

Likely an intentional naming convention, the marketing team gets right to the point with what the item is and what it brings to the table. Similar to the MONDO BT Speaker Large, there are three colorways available for these pair of cans. Aside from the Greige and Black variants, the Transparent seems to be the most retro among the trio.

Although we sound like a broken record, see-through designs like that of the Over-Ears typically tend to sell more. The official description even claims “these headphones are developed alongside the music industry, making sure the artists sound just like they intended.” At only 275 grams, it’s engineered for longer listening sessions.

Apart from the weight, MONDO by Defunc is crafting the Over-Ears with premium and plush materials to enhance ergonomics. The earcup housing is the highlight here as it keeps the electronics in full view. Within are dual drivers at 40 mm and 10 mm and dual microphones with environmental noise cancellation for crystal clear communication.

The frequency range is listed at 20 Hz to 20 kHz. Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity lets us enjoy wireless music playback from compatible sources. The Over-Ears are packing a 620 mAh battery lasting up to 45 hours. As fashionable as they look, anybody would proudly rock these bad boys wherever they go.

Images courtesy of MONDO by Defunc