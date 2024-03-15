The Honeylion home from Modern Tiny Living is anything but tiny looking at its interior. It’s equipped with the modern comforts you could possibly find in a traditional home despite it just being 37 feet long and 8.5 feet wide.

Founded on a quad-axle gooseneck trailer, this custom-made tiny home has an engineered wood finish and attractive rustic red steel roof. It uses LP vertical smart siding for the exterior siding and LVT flooring, while interior finishes include double-pane, tempered glass windows and poplar tongue and groove for the interior walls.

The red roof and door tie in well with the red accents in the interior, found in the cabinetry and in the cushions. The Honeylion home opens to a decked out kitchen with loads of counter and storage space, and equipped with a 30″ Whirlpool microwave oven, a Furrion 21″ gas stainless cooktop and oven with stainless range vent, a Whirlpool 19 cu. ft. refrigerator/freezer, and a 24″ Equator washer/dryer combo unit.

Further into the home is the living room which Modern Tiny Living described as a Swiss Army Knife. It has a six-person U-shaped seating area and also equipped with under-seat storage, cabinets, and underfloor storage. This sofa can also be used as an extra bed.

Meanwhile, the bathroom of the Honeylion tiny home features a vanity sink, a Nature’s Head composting toilet, an Olivet 59″ freestanding tub with shower, and floating shelves for storage. Then private spaces are courtesy of the master bedroom located on the raised part of the trailer accessible via storage-integrated steps and equipped with a double bed and the second is a bedroom loft with two single beds. This tiny house even has cooling and heating available, 50 Amp electric service, and the walls, ceilings, and floors are closed cell spray foam insulated.

