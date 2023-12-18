Designer Mint Tiny Homes makes tiny house living a luxury with the Orca Edition Park Model. It comes with a well-equipped kitchen inside bright and airy interiors built with wood and glass.

This single-floor, 528 square-meter home on wheels feels anything but tiny. It measures 44 feet long and 12 feet wide, making it pretty expansive and would be ideal if located on a permanent site than being towed regularly. It’s the perfect option for those who want a little extra room to move around in.

The Orca Edition Park Model is founded on a quadruple-axle trailer with board and batten finishings and wood siding topped with a sloping Duraclad metal roof. It opens via French doors to a spacious and open-plan layout comprising of the living area and a full-size kitchen with dining area. There is plenty of storage in the kitchen, the bathroom, and even in the master’s and guest bedrooms.

The kitchen is equipped with a full-size stainless fridge, an oven, a sink, a full-size dishwasher, a microwave, a four-burner gas stove, and has Butcher Block Veneer countertops. There is floor-to-ceiling kitchen cabinetry features and a central dining table. Adjacent to the kitchen is the living area equipped with a full-size sofa, a fireplace, and space for a wall-mounted TV.

A secondary bedroom accessible via a sliding doors offers a double bed, ample headroom to stand straight, and generous amount of glazing. A small hallway on the other end of the kitchen hosts the laundry area with a washer/dryer and more storage space. The bathroom is nearby and it has a vanity sink, a 60-inch bathtub with shower, and a flushing toilet.

This hallway connects to the main bedroom in the Orca Edition Park Model which has a double bed and spacious wardrobe. This bedroom also has a door that leads outside. Other amenities include a mini split heating/cooling system (Arctic series dual zone mini split system)​, surge protector, LED lighting fixtures throughout, and white vinyl double-pane windows throughout (tempered glass).

Images courtesy of Mint Tiny House