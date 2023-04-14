In 2012, Microsoft officially entered the hardware segment with the release of its Windows. There was a mixed reception at the time, but improvements over the years turned the Surface into a mainstream first-party computing device. Although later generations would eventually integrate more ports, it’s not enough for some users. If you need more, the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a fantastic option.

Similar to Apple, the tech group based in Redmond, Washington usually sells their accessories at a premium price point. Based on the experiences of Surface users here at the office, the quality matches the cost, while the design is on the sleek side.

There is a wide selection of third-party docks available, which won’t bleed your wallet dry. However, some prefer a matching brand instead. At a glance, the Surface Pro 7 finally shipped with a USB-C port. This was followed by the Surface Pro 8 which came with two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support.

Before any of these features were added, Microsoft’s hybrid tablets relied on the proprietary Surface Connect port. Now, you can plug in even more with the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock. According to the product page, 20% of the materials used to manufacture the housing of both the dock and its 165W power supply are recycled ocean-bound plastic.

The front panel of the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock packs a USB-A and USB-C port. Meanwhile, the rear hosts two USB-A, two USB-C, one Ethernet, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Microsoft says it is compatible with security locks and screw nuts for desk mounts. The Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock retails for $299.99.

