Microsoft’s 2022 Surface event is finally over and there are a bunch of hardware refreshes heading our way. For the rest of you tech-savvy folks who prefer Windows over macOS, there’s the Surface Pro 9, Surface Studio 2+, and the Surface Laptop 5. The latter is the more traditional notebook, and it comes in two sizes.

Those who prefer a more compact physical footprint can opt for the 13.5” model. For more screen real estate, the 15” variant should be a perfect choice. The former also boasts the most colorways. We have Black Metal, Sandstone Metal, Sage Metal, and Platinum Alcantara.

Meanwhile, the larger Surface Laptop 5 comes in either Platinum Metal or Black Metal. We’re not big fans of Alcantara since it’s prone to wear and stains over time. Thankfully, there’s only one option that ships with it, while the rest feel distinctly premium courtesy of the metal housing.

Flip the lid open and what greets you is a vibrant PixelSense touchscreen. It supports Dolby Vision IQ technology and features a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. This time, Microsoft no longer offers AMD’s Ryzen processor and goes all-in with Intel’s 12th-generation Core series instead.

Buyers can configure their Surface Laptop 5 with a Core i5 or Core i7 with 8 GB, 16 GB, or 32 GB of LPDDR5x RAM. Internal storage is available in 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB configurations. Microsoft claims the battery should be enough for a full day of use.

However, the product page lists it as 17 to 18 hours depending on the size. Another notable upgrade is the inclusion of a Thunderbolt 4 port. Now you can connect a monitor, transfer data faster, and charge your Surface Laptop 5 conveniently.

