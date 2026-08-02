Designer Michael Jantzen’s Solar Rain Funnels integrate two economic processes into one sustainable architectural structure. The design uses prefabricated, modular funnel-shaped units made from galvanized steel. These units gather rainwater, harvest solar power to generate electricity, and provide shade.

Rainwater collection channels are at the bottom (following the natural shape of the units). They are wide at the top before narrowing toward the base. This allows water to flow directly into the funnel and downward. Then solar panels line the top edge of the units to capture sunlight. Jantzen also mounted benches around the bases of the funnels to serve as shaded seating areas.

Moreover, Solar Rain Funnels connect to an off-site water containment that holds water for use by the local community. The solar electricity generated powers the pump that transports water from the collection at the base to the off-site storage and also lights the funnels at night. Then excess power is fed into the local grid and on-site, where the structure provides charging stations for visitors.

The modular and prefabricated nature of the structure means construction of the units happens off-site. Then setup or installation happens on site with minimal to no disturbance to its natural terrain. Additionally, the modular nature of the units allows flexibility in their configuration. They can be expanded or limited depending on the site’s allowance.

Likewise, the structure can easily be dismantled and relocated when needed. Unfortunately, Solar Rain Funnels is a conceptual design for now, but it offers a practical, highly sustainable method for gathering nature’s powerful resources.

Images courtesy of Michael Jantzen