Mercedes-Benz is celebrating the 55th anniversary of AMG in the most spectacular way possible. Firstly, motorsports enthusiasts have the GT Track Series to look forward to. Sadly, this is not eligible for use on public roads. The G 63 Edition 55, however, is a street-legal option for those who prefer a bigger vehicle.

The G-Class, or G-Wagen series as fans call them, is one of the most revered SUV models in the world. Not only is it a luxurious and spacious platform, but its capabilities are also outstanding. The German marque is commemorating their high-performance subsidiary’s milestone with a special edition.

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Edtion 55 is not receiving a powertrain upgrade. Instead, they’re going for visual tweaks to designate its exclusivity. This means that under the hood is a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces 585 horsepower and 626.9 lb-ft of torque.

Moreover, the silhouette remains the same, which could be a dealbreaker for some. As for what sets it apart from the standard offering, the boxy outline of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Edtion 55’s exterior now comes with special graphics. This is visible on the lower section of its doors.

Buyers can opt for a G Manufaktur Opalite White Bright or Obsidian Black Metallic coat for the exterior. The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Edtion 55 is outfitted with 22” AMG forged wheels in Tantalum Grey. Although not immediately noticeable, the chrome fuel cap features the AMG branding.

Moving on to the interior, there’s a mix of black and red Nappa leather upholstery on the seats and surfaces. The steering wheel shows a “55 AMG” badge, while the floor mats have “Edition 55” embroidery. Ultimately, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Edtion 55 may be a hard sell if you already own the regular trim.

