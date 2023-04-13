Mercedes-AMG finally launches the 2024 S63 E Performance in Europe and North America. What the automotive industry did not expect, however, is the special variant of the model in question. Dubbed the Edition 1, buyers who opt for it are in for a spectacular treat. It was not indicated how many examples will be available, so grab one while you can.

This version of the hybrid luxury sedan is clearly geared for clients with deep pockets. As of this writing, the German marque is yet to announce the total cost of this limited-edition upgrade. Nevertheless, expect it to be way above the $227,000 asking price of the standard trim.

Deliveries are pegged for summer, which is just over the horizon. To be clear, there are currently no official images of the 2024 S63 E Performance Edition 1. Still, Mercedes-AMG did not hesitate to share some of its exclusive features. Those hoping for more colorways are out of luck.

It seems they are draping every unit in Manufaktur Alpine Gray. Furthermore, each includes an Exterior Night Package, which switches out the bright chrome for a darker metallic tone. To keep up with the tonal theme, the 2024 S63 E Performance Edition 1 rolls out of the factory with windows already tinted.

Peeking out of the 21” AMG cross-spoke forged rims are the crimson brake calipers. Meanwhile, the cabin flaunts black Nappa leather upholstery with red stitching for the steering wheel and seats. An engraved plaque on the center console denotes its uniqueness as well as illuminated door sill logos in red.

The 2024 S63 E Performance Edition 1 retains the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and rear-mounted electric motor with a nine-speed automatic transmission setup. Its hybrid powertrain produces 791 horsepower and 1,055 lb-ft of torque. Tests list a 0-60 mph run in 3.2 seconds with a 180 mph top speed.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-AMG