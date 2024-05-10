Memobottle, the maker of the space-saving Memobottle, not only wants to keep you hydrated. It also wants to ensure that you’re fed anywhere and anytime with the release of its new Memobento lunchbox system.

It’s essentially a bento box featuring swappable containers to make food prep and storage creative and convenient. The system aims to “take the pain out of packing lunch” by removing the daily ritual of cleaning and packing your lunchbox. It lets you pack lunches or food ahead of time inside the Bento Container and store them in the fridge. When it’s time to pack up and go, simply swap the loaded containers each day and you’re good to go.

The Memobento is available in a choice of dishwasher-safe 304 stainless steel container which is also leak resistant. This container is triple wall insulated and condensation proof to keep the food tasting fresh for long. There’s also the lite version, which comes in colorful variants so you can color code your food as you please to keep them organized.

It has a removable silicone Bento Container housed inside a transparent plastic case. The silicone Bento Containers are dishwasher safe and can be used directly in the oven or microwave oven. So you can bake meals directly with it or freeze meals for future consumption.

The containers in the Memobento are food-safe, easy to clean and stain resistant, and come with BPA-free Tritan plastic lids. They also feature a ribbed base for increased insulation in your lunchbox and increased airflow in the fridge. They come in two bento configurations so you can get creative with your lunchboxes.

