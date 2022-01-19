If you want to remain fashionable amid the winter season, there’s a lot of ways to go about it. Even a simple layer over your shirt like a fabric or leather jacket can elevate your outfit. Let’s not forget about footwear, which is another crucial piece to keep your feet warm and complete your look. If you prefer tactical boots, the Icon In Dust should do nicely.

The pair are from MCQ by Alexander McQueen, so you know that these are some luxe kicks. Moreover, it’s available in a blackout colorway — save for the logo on the tongue and the heel pull tab. The Icon In Dust sports an upper crafted mostly out of leather and nylon.

You can also find the synthetic fabric on sections with cushioning beneath that create a puffed effect. This gives the tactical boots mixed textures on the surfaces of their upper. Meanwhile, the eyelets are set on leather eyestays. The tongue features a patch of leather with the branding in light purple fabric.

The Right one features the text “No.8” and “In Dust by MCQ” on the tag. As for the left, it has the “No.8” followed by a bunch of names. The collar shows that the interior features a fabric lining for additional comfort. You won’t find any badge or brand name anywhere else on the rest of the upper.

For reliable traction and cushioning, the Icon In Dust uses a Vibram maxi rubber sole. The speckled colorway of the otherwise black outsole and midsole gives the tactical boots a nice visual contrast. Among the shoes we’ve seen from MCQ, so far, we like this one the most.

Images courtesy of MCQ