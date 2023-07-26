Last year, we shone the spotlight on McLaren’s 2017 concept which previously only existed in digital space. To be specific, it was based on the Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo, which was featured in Gran Turismo Sport. It was an awesome surprise when the real-world counterpart – the Solus GT – made its debut at the 2022 Monterey Car Week. This time, it recently won a special event.

The British marque’s highly exclusive hypercar was at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed. It, along with other remarkable rides, generated a lot of buzz after their public appearance. Instead of just eye candy, like some vehicles, it competed in the Timed Shootout and won.

Organizers listed the official time of 45.34 seconds and its speed of 149.1 mph when it crossed the finish line. With a black and orange paint job, the Solus GT navigated the challenging uphill course like a demon. Clad in an aggressive aero kit, it would have contributed to the amazing handling and performance it displayed at the time.

Those who were there shared that the sound it made matched the speed at which it ran the course. According to McLaren, beneath the hood is a 5.2-liter V10 rated at an eye-watering 829 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. In tests, the Solus GT can quickly hit 60 mph from a standstill in just 2.5 seconds.

Meanwhile, the top speed is listed at 200 mph, which appears easily achievable given the aggressive silhouette of the hypercar. Other notable machines that saw action include the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, a Rimac Nevera, and Subaru GL Huckster. The Solus GT is surely a head-turner wherever it goes.

Images courtesy of McLaren