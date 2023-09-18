MB&F has established itself as one of the leading brands when it comes to watchmaking. One look at their catalog and it’s clear that their wares appeal to purveyors of unique timekeeping instruments. Moreover, the staggering price tags each carries make them cost-prohibitive for the average enthusiast. Nevertheless, the M.A.D.1 Green is the third in rather a peculiar collection.

Watchmakers of such renown as Maximilian Büsser strive for exclusivity across all aspects of their timepieces. As such, their stellar lineup usually relies on movements designed, fabricated, and assembled in-house. The M.A.D. Editions, on the other hand, come as a surprise to those lucky enough to snap one up for the first time.

Since this is MB&F we’re talking about, telling the time in the most unconventional way possible is the norm. This undoubtedly applies to the M.A.D.1 Green as well, yet at the core of its 42 mm x 18.8 mm stainless steel case beats a Miyota 8315 self-winding caliber.

It may seem odd at first, but the inverted placement is intentional to showcase the titanium and tungsten rotor under a sapphire crystal cover. For those wondering, the hour and minute markers are mounted on aluminum alloy rings. These rotate laterally around the case middle which is covered in mineral crystal.

The engraved Arabic numerals as well as other elements are coated in Super-LumiNova for low-light legibility. The M.A.D.1 Green is paired with a black calfskin leather strap contrasted by green stitching. Its folding buckle closure, meanwhile, is crafted out of stainless steel. Only 1,500 examples are up for grabs via a special raffle.

Images courtesy of MB&F