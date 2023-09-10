If any of you have noticed, we regularly laud avant-garde designs. The fact that there are people out there willing to go against the grain and turn their vision into something tangible is always worth our appreciation. When it comes to timekeeping instruments, there are several that come to mind. Meanwhile, MB&F shows everyone how to pull off a stunning silhouette with the HM9 Sapphire Vision.

From the name alone, you probably already have a hint at the design direction of this timepiece. Nonetheless, we’ll share an overview of what makes this release an exquisite option for the discerning collector. Most watchmakers tend to stick with sizes that are considered average. However, why pander to the norm when you can make a bold statement instead?

The HM9 Sapphire Vision is by no means modest when it comes to dimensions. Moreover, its outline is anything but conventional. MB&F meticulously fabricates a housing out of sapphire and precious metals – particularly white or yellow gold. Let’s be honest, its appeal is unique given the somewhat phallic form factor when viewed from certain angles.

A closer inspection, on the other hand, showcases a case that resembles a submersible of some kind. With a transparent shell, you get to view the intricate details of its manual caliber comprised of 301 components with 52 jewels. The in-house-crafted movement beats at a rate of 18,000 per hour and lasts up to 45 hours when fully wound.

Its layout positions the crown at the lateral edge, while the medial section hosts an aperture for the dial. Depending on the variant, your HM9 Sapphire Vision will come with a blue (white gold) or green (yellow gold) dial. Finally, MB&F pairs it with a hand-stitched alligator strap in brown or black, respectively. Only five examples per version are available to purchase.

Images courtesy of MB&F