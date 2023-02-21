The Matador GlobeRider45 Travel Backpack protects your belongings from the elements when you’re globe-trotting. Designed for the avid traveler, this bag boasts technical specs to ensure your items stay safe and dry.

“Engineered inside and out to be the ultimate pack for the world traveler.” This backpack offers 45L of capacity in a shell designed with outdoor-inspired fit and weight distribution. It weighs 4lb 8oz and measures 55 x 28 x 33 cm. Its soft-sided design conforms to carry-on requirements in most airlines.

The Matador GlobeRider45 Travel Backpack uses Bluesign-certified recycled materials. The exterior is built from 420D nylon UHMWPE (Ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene) reinforced ripstop and 420D recycled nylon. They both come with PU waterproofing.

Meanwhile, the inner use 100D Robic nylon mini ripstop with PU waterproofing, YKK hardware, and YKK PU-coated sealing zippers to ensure water resistance. This travel bag is comfortable on the back and shoulders thanks to load lifters and the use of breathable EVA foam on the back panel and the stowable hip belt and shoulder straps. It also comes with a sternum strap for better load carry.

Moreover, the Matador GlobeRider45 Travel Backpack features 210D nylon-bonded thread with bartack-reinforced construction. It also uses an HDPE framesheet with an aluminum frame stay to make it highly durable and resistant to corrosion and heavy impact. As for storage, this travel bag opens clamshell-style to reveal flexible internal organization with a shock cord securement system. It has a padded laptop pocket, an exterior large stash pocket, and an exterior admin pocket with a layered organization.

Meanwhile, a smugglers pocket hidden behind the back panel is for valuables like credit cards or wallets. The Matador GlobeRider45 Travel Backpack also has a water bottle pocket and top, bottom, front, back, and side grab handles.

Images courtesy of Matador