After a stellar showing in 2021 with the reveals of the new Countach LPI 800-4 and official reconstruction of a 1974 Countach LP 500, Lamborghini was on a roll. The prestigious Italian marque surprises its fans this early on in 2022 with a collaboration. However, instead of a bespoke ride, we’re getting the MW65 Automobili Lamborghini headphones.

In partnership with Master & Dynamic, this premium pair of cans bring wireless connectivity and active noise canceling to the table. This is not the first time the automaker from Sant’Agata Bolognese slaps its badge on consumer electronics. We count tie-ins with the likes of Oppo, Asus, and others.

The MW65 is part of the Automobili Lamborghini collection of audio products which includes the more compact MW07 Plus. If TWS earbuds are not your thing, you’ll love the ergonomics of these full-size over-ear headphones. Master & Dynamic delivers outstanding craftsmanship with the use of top-class materials.

Padding with plush Alcantara lines the headband while memory foam earpads are likewise wrapped in the microfiber textile. Anodized aluminum hardware helps keep the MW65 Automobili Lamborghini lightweight at only 8.64 ounces. As for its active noise canceling system, it uses a feed-forward and feed-back hybrid technology.

Audio comes from two custom 40 mm beryllium drivers. Master & Dynamic says a full charge should last up to 24 hours. To store and protect the MW65 Automobili Lamborghini during travel, a canvas carrying pouch is in the box. You’ll also find a USB-C to USB-C cable, a 3.5 mm to 3.5 mm cable, a flight adapter, and a USB-A adapter.

Images courtesy of Master & Dynamic