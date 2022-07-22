On the subject of collaborations, we’ve seen plenty of outstanding ones as well as others that shouldn’t have happened in the first place. Thankfully, Mercedes-AMG’s partnership with Master & Dynamic qualifies for the former. The collection includes four special versions of the premium audio brand’s existing products.

These all flaunt automotive-inspired themes sure to please fans of the high-performance marque. The Master & Dynamic for Mercedes-AMG series includes the MW75, MG20, MW08 Sport, and MC100. These embody what the German carmaker describes as “power, meticulous workmanship, and daring design.”

Much like race-ready packages for vehicles, these flaunt unique colorways and materials to set them apart from the standard trim packages. Furthermore, top-notch materials like carbon fiber and magnesium provide exceptional durability and excellent weight management.

Enjoy your music minus ambient noise with three ANC modes available on the Master & Dynamic for Mercedes-AMG MW75. Anodized aluminum, lambskin leather a custom Kevlar fiber plate tells everyone that this is not your average over-ear wireless headphones.

Next on the list is a pair of gaming headphones – the MG20. Its construction uses magnesium, Alcantara, lambskin leather, and Kevlar fiber. 50 mm beryllium-coated drivers output 7.1 surround sound to make your gameplay as immersive as ever.

The Master & Dynamic for Mercedes-AMG collection won’t be complete without a TWS offering. This is where the MW08 Sport comes into play. Kevlar fiber adorns the charging case while the buds pack 11 mm drivers in a stylish black and red housing.

Finally, we have the MC100 a wireless charging pad for the earphones. It appears there’s something for everybody so take your pick. The Master & Dynamic for Mercedes-AMG collection ships out next month.

Images courtesy of Master & Dynamic/Mercedes-AMG